Guy Fieri's surprise connection to this A-lister's upcoming wedding

Kristen Stewart has revealed that she would love for Guy Fieri to officiate her upcoming wedding to fiance Dylan Meyer - because he "seems like a really nice dude".

TV personality and chef Guy has been officiating weddings for years, and is particularly known for presiding over queer weddings, and speaking on Watch What Happens Live the Oscar-nominated actress was asked for an update on the wedding plans, and if Guy had ever reached out after she previously mentioned wanting him at the big day.

"We have similar fashion sense – and hair," the Twilight star age quipped when asked why she wanted Guy in attendance, adding: "Also he seems like a really nice dude and he marries a lot of queer people, he officiates [for] a lot of them."

Will Guy Fieri Be Officiating Kristen Stewart’s Wedding?

She continued that his team had reached out to her to tell Kristen and Dylan that he was "down" to help with their wedding, but she added: "I'm bad at planning stuff, [so I said] 'I'll hit you up soon.' But I think we're probably just going to marry each other and then call Guy and say, 'You were here in spirit, babe.'"

The happy couple have been together since 2019 but first met in 2013. Dylan is a writer and actress who has appeared in the films Moxie, Rock Bottom and An American Pickle.

© Future Publishing Dylan and Kristen arrive on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theater for the 94th Academy Awards

Kristen is notoriously private about her personal life but has previously opened up on the engagement, revealing Dylan proposed.

"I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening," she told The Howard Stern Show. Speaking of the day they reconnected, Kristgen added that she knew at that moment that she wanted to marry Dylan: ""The day that I met her, all bets were off."

© Getty Images Guy Fieri and his wife Lori in 2019

Guy is known for being the "Mayor of Flavortown," thanks to his various shows on the Food Network, loud personality and style to match. But Guy was actually born "Guy Ramsay Ferry," and he kept the last name "Ferry" until 1995, when he married his wife Lori, and changed it back to "Fieri," which was his grandfather Giuseppe Fieri's given family name.

Giuseppe changed it to "Ferry", an anglicized version of the name, when he immigrated to the United States from Italy.

After opening his first restaurant in 1996, he rose to fame when he appeared on The Next Food Network Star and won. He is now the anchor for six shows on the network, and signed an $80 million contract with the network for a further three years in 2021, making him the highest-paid chef in network history.

He has been married to wife Lori for nearly three decades now and they're the proud parents of sons Ryder, 17, and Hunter, 27. They are also raising Jules, 22, the son of his late sister Morgan, who died 12 years ago after a cancer diagnosis.