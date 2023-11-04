Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcome their first child together - report

It's a time of celebration and joy in the Kardashian-Barker household! Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly welcomed her fourth child into the world, who is her first with husband Travis Barker. A source revealed to PEOPLE that the couple had welcomed their first baby together on November 4 2023.

Merely days before the happy news was made public, Travis revealed that the couple had settled on the name Rocky 13 Barker for their baby.

Familiar to many as a doting mom, Kourtney is already blessed with three beautiful children, Mason, 13; Penelope, 10; and Reign, eight, whom she welcomed during her previous relationship with Scott Disick, a dynamic that played out over ten tumultuous years and captured the hearts of many viewers on their former TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Blink 182 drummer Travis is dad to two children, Landon and Alabama, and stepdad to Atiana.

The path to this momentous occasion wasn't always smooth sailing. On the popular Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney delved into her challenges with conceiving. Sharing a poignant moment with her siblings, she revealed: "Travis and I want to have a baby, and my doctor suggested IVF. The journey hasn't been easy." It's a candid confession that many women can relate to, emphasizing the challenges of IVF treatments.

Further, on the show, Kourtney touched upon the profound impact the eight-month-long treatment had on her, both mentally and physically. She reflected on the transformation, stating: "Coming to terms with the changes in my body was a process."

However, she didn't dwell on the struggles for long, quickly adding: "But Travis's unwavering support and sweet compliments helped me embrace and even love these changes." Always one to mix sincerity with a dash of humor, she quipped, "Honestly, my ass looks amazing now."

In June 2023, however, they shared their good news with fans with an iconic reveal, as during one of his concerts, Kourtney playfully echoed a scene from the band's 1999 hit 'All the Small Things' by flashing a sign that proclaimed: "Travis I'm pregnant."

It was a memorable moment that added a personal touch to a classic song, ensuring it would be remembered for years to come.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's unique baby gender reveal

Before the whirlwind romance that has kept fans hooked, Kourtney and Travis's relationship was rooted in friendship. The pair, who were neighbors and friends for over a decade, took their relationship to the next level in 2021.

The progression from friendship to love was evident, and by October of that year, Travis orchestrated a dreamy beachside proposal. Picture this: the backdrop of the waves, Travis on one knee, and a sprawling bed of red roses.

The couple's romantic escapades didn't stop there. By April 2022, they had exchanged vows in Las Vegas, perfect for a rock and roll couple, as well as an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara. But if you know the Kardashians, you'd understand that they don't do things by halves. Friends and family then went on to witness the couple celebrating their love once more, this time with a lavish wedding set against the breathtaking backdrop of Italy.

Today, as they embark on this new chapter as parents, we can't wait to see all the beautiful moments this family of nine will share. Congratulations to Kourtney and Travis on their growing family!

