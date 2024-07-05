Travis Barker became a dad again at 48 when he welcomed his son Rocky 13 with his wife Kourtney Kardashian in November.

The Blink-182 drummer hadn't been a father to a newborn in about 17 years after raising his kids Landon, 20, Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25.

However, Travis is basking in the glory of being able to do it all over again with his eight-month-old baby boy.

"The most wonderful thing you could do at any time in your life is have a baby or bring a human being into this world," Travis told People.

The drummer admitted he got a "crash course" in parenting after Atiana came into his life when she was an infant after he began a relationship with her mom – and the mother of his two kids – Shanna Moakler.

While his relationship with Shanna ended in 2006 after two years of marriage, followed by an on-and-off relationship until they divorced in 2008, Travis' relationship with Atiana has remained strong to this day.

© Getty Images Travis with Atiana, Alabama and Landon in 2019

Travis confessed that he "learned so much" from the births of Alabama and Landon "because they were born really close to each other".

While it's been almost two decades since he had a baby in his house, Travis admitted that with Rocky, "it's just as good as I remembered it".

© Instagram Travis loves being a dad again

"I love being a dad," he gushed. "That's my favorite accomplishment, it's my favorite thing I get to do every day."

Becoming a father for the first time made Travis want to "be the best version of myself, be healthy and take care of myself more – and I think that's never gone away".

Travis' comments on his wellness come as he promotes his latest endeavor, Run Travis Run, which will allow fans to join him on a run and offers a "360-degree experience of health, wellness and mindful explorations".

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis welcomed Rocky in November 2023

His interest in fitness and running stems from his plane accident in 2008, which burnt 70% of his body.

Introducing the initiative, he explained: "I was told by doctors that I may never be able to walk or play drums the same again.

"I was never athletic, and I never played sports but I immediately had this urge to prove everyone wrong including myself."

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis have a blended family

He continued: "It started off with short walks and then that turned into short runs every day. I felt this sense of calmness and a rush of dopamine every time I ran.

"I've kept this up for years now, and I always start my day with it. I run 3 miles every day before my shows when I'm on tour."

Travis added: "This past year I ran my first half marathon and participated in a few 5ks. I loved how everyone from all walks of life ran together and supported one another.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis with son Rocky

"The running community is massive and it really inspired me to create Run Travis Run as a way to bring like-minded people together.

"I wanna motivate people to get outside and walk or run for a few hours, as well as make healthy decisions and create healthy habits."