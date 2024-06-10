Matthew McConaughey shares touching tribute to wife Camila Alves on their 12th wedding anniversary

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey have just celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary, sharing a heartfelt and intimate moment that captured the essence of their enduring love.

On Sunday, June 9, Matthew, 54, marked the occasion with a touching Instagram post. The post, later shared by Camila, featured a tender photo of the actor kissing his wife on the forehead while donning a cowboy hat and jean jacket.

"Thank you," he simply captioned the post, adding the hashtag "#happyanniversary."

Matthew, a celebrated actor, and Camila, a model and entrepreneur, first crossed paths in 2006 at a club.

Matthew reminisced about their first meeting, revealing it was love at first sight for him. "Out of the corner of my eye, this sort of aqua-green figure went floating across the frame about 20 feet in front of me," he told People, recalling the moment he first saw the Brazilian-born beauty. "My eye went up and I remember what came out of my mouth. I didn’t say, 'Who is that?' I went, 'What is that?' "

"As I was trying to get her attention across the room, I thought, 'This is not the kind of woman you call over across the room, McConaughey. Get your ass out of your chair and go get her.' Which I did," he added.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Levi, on July 7, 2008, followed by daughter Vida on January 3, 2010.

They tied the knot on June 9, 2012, in a lavish three-day ceremony held at their Austin, Texas, home.

© Instagram Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves pose together in a photo shared on the latter's birthday

Camila once shared that although their wedding was attended by VIP guests like Reese Witherspoon, Kenny Chesney, and Woody Harrelson, their children played the most significant roles as ring bearer and flower girl. "[They] seemed to understand what we were doing on a spiritual level," Camila told People.

"We decided to embrace the ritual of marriage as an opportunity and adventure we'll take together," Matthew added.

© Amy E. Price (L-R) Levi McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey, Livingston McConaughey, Camila Alves McConaughey and Vida McConaughey

Over the years, Matthew and Camila have not only built a family but also embarked on professional ventures together, such as launching their viral tequila brand, Pantalones, last year. They also welcomed their third child, son Livingston, who is now 11 years old.

The McConaugheys often share insights into their relationship and the deep love they have for each other. Matthew reflected on how he felt before meeting Camila, expressing uncertainty about ever finding "the one."

© Getty Images Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey celebrate 12 years of marriage

He admitted he sometimes felt he was trying "too hard" to find her. "I was like, 'Wait, just wait. Be yourself. She’ll come if she’s supposed to come. And if she doesn’t, that’s okay, you’re still a good man, McConaughey,'" he recalled to People.

From the moment they met, Matthew knew he had found something extraordinary in Camila. "Since [the evening we met], I have not wanted to spend time with any other woman, definitely have not wanted to sleep with anyone else. I’ve not wanted to have children with anyone else other than her," he gushed. "We have a love that we never question."

© Gary Miller Camila Alves McConaughey (L) and Matthew McConaughey were glowing at the festival

The family resides in 10,800 square-foot Spanish-Mediterranean style mansion which boasts eight bathrooms, seven bedrooms, a guest house, and seven boat slips near the lake.

The model has opened up about their decision to leave California behind and said: "We lived in Malibu for many years and having the paparazzi outside our door every day - every single day - when that becomes your normal, you don’t realize how much that’s actually affecting the things you do until you actually leave and get out of it."

She added: "The kids get to have a private way of growing up. So, from that perspective, it was very important."