Matthew McConaughey's teen son Levi shares sweet dedication to 'bomb' mom Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are celebrating a special day in the family – Camila's 41st birthday! The Brazilian model and designer marks another year around the sun on January 28.

Just in time for their special day, it's their teenage son Levi who kicks things off with a sweet dedication to his famous mom.

The teen, who already has over 300k followers on his recently-started Instagram account, received a barrage of sweet messages from famous followers and friends alike, gushing over his sweet wish and praising Matthew and Camila for their parenting.

Not one to fall behind, though, 54-year-old Matthew shared his own message for his wife of nearly 12 years, posting a photograph of them lounging together.

"Exceptional ambiance. #happybrithday hot mamma," he wrote alongside his photo, and fans quickly began bombarding the comments with birthday wishes of their own.

A delighted Camila shared a video of herself on Instagram strutting into her new year in a gorgeous floral and animal-print dress, reminiscent of Jennifer Lopez' famous Versace gown.

The dress fit her like a bodysuit with a deeply plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves and a cape flowing behind her as she penned: "It's MY BIRTHDAY!!! Cheers to celebrate!!! (With @pantalonestequila off course)"

She revealed that she'd been "crying already multiple times today" thanks to some of her birthday dedications, including from Levi. "Means so much you!! So much gratitude."

The Oscar-winning actor recently released the children's book Just Because inspired by his three kids, Levi, Vida, 15, and Livingston, 11, and gave several interviews where he opened up about his own parenting style, specifically concerning the decision to let Levi join social media at 15.

In an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, he said of his oldest: "Oh he wanted it early on, probably when he was 12, definitely 13. Definitely 14. And we waited till he was 15.

"We tried to look at the up falls and the downfalls. It's not like sending your kid off to college, but it is like sending your kids off with a bunch of strangers into the world."

He explained that he and Camila first spent the time discussing the good and bad of social media, adding: "[We spent] two years trying to really define what social media is to him. Let's talk about the assets. Let's talk about the traps. Let's talk about what you wanna tell."

Matthew explained his worry that "the world's telling you and strangers are telling you who you are and if you should feel confident about yourself."

The Dallas Buyers Club actor continued: "Because what happens a lot of times with young people and social media is they wake up in the morning and the first thing on their mind is, 'What will be a good post?' instead of, 'What do I want to do today?'"

