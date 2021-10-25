Bridie Wilkins
Sleep stories on Calm, Audible and YouTube: Harry Styles, Mary Berry, Chris Hemsworth, Frankie Bridge, Matthew McConaughey and more.
Sleep stories can be game-changing when it comes to both falling and staying asleep. From meditation app Calm, to Audible and YouTube, several companies have taken to recruiting celebrities to record them for customers to download and listen to as part of their bedtime routine, and many claim they work wonders.
Calm's Head of Sleep Stories, Chris Advansun, explained the aetiology to Today. "They give permission to grown-ups, to people of all ages, to return to what was one of the most comforting and soothing experiences they'd had as children – just cuddling up and being spun a tale by someone they love and trust," he said. "They give listeners something to hold their attention in a peaceful way." He added that the sleep stories use flow, poetry, image and rhythm to "lull the listener to sleep".
READ: 20 best things to help you sleep: The tips, tricks & products you need to try
Considering that the pandemic has induced sleep issues in more than 40 per cent of people then, we've rounded up the best celebrity sleep stories to download and listen to now, from Harry Styles to Matthew McConaughey.
MORE: Can't sleep during a full moon? Here’s why, plus 4 genius ways to ensure you do
Sleep stories for anxiety
Calm Sleep Stories
1. Harry Styles, 'Dream With Me' on Calm app
2. Dame Mary Berry, 'A Very Proper Tea Party' on Calm app
3. Frankie Bridge, 'The Grand Plan To Rise And Shine' on Calm app
4. Leona Lewis, 'Song of the Sunbird' on Calm app
5. Matthew McConaughey, 'Wonder' on Calm app
SEE: Meghan Markle’s secrets to falling asleep faster (and staying asleep) revealed
Audible Sleep Stories
6. Jake Gyllenhaal, The Great Gatsby
7. Nick Jonas, The Perfect Swing
8. Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock Holmes
RELATED: 18 of the best wellness apps of 2021
9. Anne Hathaway, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz
10. Emma Thompson, Emma
11. Reese Witherspoon, Go Set a Watchman
12. Rachel McAdams, Anne of Green Gables
13. Stephen Fry, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
14. Nicole Kidman, To the Lighthouse
15. Rosamund Pike, Pride and Prejudice
16. Tom Hanks, The Dutch House
17. Eddie Redmayne, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Guided Meditations
18. Russell Brand, guided meditation for beginners on YouTube
19. Chris Hemsworth, guided meditations on CENTR
20. Diddy, 'Honor Yourself' guided meditation on Audible
21. Morgan Freeman, Go To Bed on YouTube
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.