21 best celebrity sleep stories to help you fall asleep faster From Harry Styles and Mary Berry to Chris Hemsworth and Frankie Bridge

Sleep stories can be game-changing when it comes to both falling and staying asleep. From meditation app Calm, to Audible and YouTube, several companies have taken to recruiting celebrities to record them for customers to download and listen to as part of their bedtime routine, and many claim they work wonders.

Calm's Head of Sleep Stories, Chris Advansun, explained the aetiology to Today. "They give permission to grown-ups, to people of all ages, to return to what was one of the most comforting and soothing experiences they'd had as children – just cuddling up and being spun a tale by someone they love and trust," he said. "They give listeners something to hold their attention in a peaceful way." He added that the sleep stories use flow, poetry, image and rhythm to "lull the listener to sleep".

Considering that the pandemic has induced sleep issues in more than 40 per cent of people then, we've rounded up the best celebrity sleep stories to download and listen to now, from Harry Styles to Matthew McConaughey.

Sleep stories for anxiety

Calm Sleep Stories

1. Harry Styles, 'Dream With Me' on Calm app

2. Dame Mary Berry, 'A Very Proper Tea Party' on Calm app

3. Frankie Bridge, 'The Grand Plan To Rise And Shine' on Calm app

4. Leona Lewis, 'Song of the Sunbird' on Calm app

5. Matthew McConaughey, 'Wonder' on Calm app

Audible Sleep Stories

6. Jake Gyllenhaal, The Great Gatsby

7. Nick Jonas, The Perfect Swing

8. Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock Holmes

9. Anne Hathaway, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

10. Emma Thompson, Emma

11. Reese Witherspoon, Go Set a Watchman

12. Rachel McAdams, Anne of Green Gables

13. Stephen Fry, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

14. Nicole Kidman, To the Lighthouse

15. Rosamund Pike, Pride and Prejudice

16. Tom Hanks, The Dutch House

17. Eddie Redmayne, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Guided Meditations

18. Russell Brand, guided meditation for beginners on YouTube

19. Chris Hemsworth, guided meditations on CENTR

20. Diddy, 'Honor Yourself' guided meditation on Audible

21. Morgan Freeman, Go To Bed on YouTube

