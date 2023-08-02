Garth Brooks' unrecognizable weight loss transformation: How he lost 50lbs

Garth Brooks is looking better than ever after deciding to put his health first after 16 years of being a "soccer dad" to his children.

The country music singer, 61, admitted he put the wellbeing of his three daughters, Taylor, August, and Allie – whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sandy Mahl – ahead of his own. However, last year he showed off his dramatic weight loss transformation during a five-night performance in Dublin, Ireland's Croke Park.

© Getty Images Garth Brooks before his weight loss journey

Ahead of the shows, Garth admitted that he now weighs the same as he did when he was 35 years old after making his fitness a priority.

Garth Brooks Weight Loss

© Getty Images Garth Brooks looked in incredible shape at the 2023 ACM Awards

How much weight has Garth Brooks lost?

The 'Friends in Low Places' singer dropped a whopping 50lbs following some big changes to his health and fitness regime after he was inspired to alter his lifestyle by his fellow musicians.

© Getty Images Garth Brooks unveiled his 50lbs weight loss in 2022 ahead of his Croke Park shows

"What happened was, weirdly, at the 25th anniversary of Croke Park and Central Park, and I was sitting there looking at it thinking everyone looks the same… what is wrong with your fat ass, here we go," he said at a press conference ahead of his Dublin show.

"But try to remember, this is one of the things I'm going to give myself credit for. For 16 years, I was a soccer dad. Last on the list," he added: "And it takes a while to get back to the artist feel. It has taken me eight years to get back to it. And I’m the same weight I was when we played here in 97, that's what I want."

Why did Garth Brooks lose weight?

© Getty Images Garth Brooks overhauled his lifestyle to be fitter on stage

As well as being inspired by how his fellow musicians looked, Garth also wanted to be in the best shape possible to cope with his grueling touring schedule. "You want to try to be as fit as you can," he told the Irish Daily Mirror.

"Because my job is to get to everyone in that stadium. And we have two and a half hours to get it done. So, we will be moving a lot. And physically I wanted to not have that as an obstacle."

How does Garth Brooks stay fit?

© Getty Images Garth Brooks has lost 50lbs

Garth hasn't given too much away about his new fitness plan, but he did joke about how he keeps his energy up during an interview with CultureMap Houston in August 2022. "Man, I wish I knew … my vitamins? This is real important: the peanut butter M&M's are the best. And then the best power drink is Dr. Pepper, hands down. So those are my two things," he said.

"And then the rest of it is just have fun," he added. "It's a gift from God, man. As long as it's gonna last, it's gonna last. And the day it's over, all the money it's made you ain't gonna buy you another day."

What have fans said about Garth Brooks' weight loss?

Garth's slimmed-down appearance hasn't gone unnoticed by his followers. When he and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, shared a video last August, they were quick to comment on his transformation. "Wow you both look healthy and fit," commented one, A second said: "You guys look terrific, as always." A third added: "Wow, Garth doesn't even look like him!"

How does Garth Brooks maintain his weight loss?

© Getty Images Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have both been on weight loss journeys

Garth isn't the only member of his household to undergo a weight loss transformation – his wife, Trisha has dropped 30lbs, taking her from a size 14 to a size 10. The couple now make sure to cook healthier meals when they're both at home.

"I was raised on a farm with a garden, and we ate a lot of fresh vegetables, but you just get away from that when you're touring," the 58-year-old previously told Parade. "You have to remind yourself that you really love this food and put the effort into making it."

As for what's on their menu, Trisha explained: "I love to roast a huge pan of root vegetables. Butternut squash, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, carrots. The more you roast a vegetable, the sweeter and more caramelized it gets. I make a big pot of rice or risotto to go with that. That's comfort food for us and will last a while."

What has Trisha Yearwood said about Garth Brooks' weight loss?

© Getty Images Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have lost 80lbs between them

Trisha is just as supportive of her husband's fitness journey as he is of hers. "Even though Garth will gain [weight], he doesn't obsess about it. He'll just be like, 'I've got to be on TV; I need to lose some weight.' Then he'll lose it," she told Good Housekeeping. "He doesn't wake up in the morning with his day being good or bad depending on what the scale says."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.