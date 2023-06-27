Garth Brooks' wife Trisha Yearwood's unrecognizable weight loss transformation: her secrets revealed

The country music singer lost 30lbs and has kept the weight off

Trisha Yearwood has been on an emotional roller coaster when it comes to weight loss, having started her first diet when she was just 15 years old.

The country music singer – who married Garth Brooks in 2005 – once said she hails from a family that is "genetically and habitually predisposed to be heavy," and she has tried several weight loss programs over the years, none of which she has found lasting success with.

© Getty Trisha Yearwood was unhappy being a size 14. Pictured here in 2002

"I decided to lose weight when I was 15," she told Good Housekeeping in 2013. "I did Scarsdale. I did Weight Watchers. I did Atkins. I was like, 'I can eat bacon and cheese every day!'

"But that got old really quick. Because if I give up a food group, it's all I want. I was like, I just want a piece of toast!"

However, after years of yo-yo dieting Trisha had a turning point in 2012 during a trip to Haiti with Habitat for Humanity. "I really felt my weight on that trip. I'd put a few extra pounds on top of the 20 extra that I always carried. I didn't feel great."

Trisha Yearwood's weight loss transformation

© Ron Galella Trisha Yearwood in 2001 before her weight loss transformation

How much weight did Trisha Yearwood lose?

Trisha made headlines when she attended the ACM Awards in April 2013, showing off her slimmed-down physique in a figure-hugging Stella McCartney dress.

"Walking backstage was so much fun," she added to the magazine. "I hadn't seen anybody in a while, and I was hearing 'Trisha,' 'Trisha,' 'Trisha,' and I realized people were looking at me. I was trying to be all cool about it, but inside I was jumping up and down!"

Trisha later revealed that she had lost 30lbs, taking her from a size 14 to a size 10.

© Getty Trisha Yearwood unveiled her 30lbs weight loss at the ACM Awards in 2013

"I've been blessed to live a lot of dreams," the Georgia native added. "But finally looking the way I want, feeling better than I ever knew I could, and wearing a tucked-in shirt with a black leather skirt — that is way, way up there."

Why did Trisha Yearwood lose weight?

© Getty Trisha Yearwood became 'hardcore and boring' with her diet to lose weight in 2013

When Trisha returned from Haiti, she vowed to stop complaining about her weight and do something about it. "I had just come back from a place where people don't know where their next meal is coming from, and I was bitching because I was a size 14—poor, pitiful me," she admitted.

"I realized I was tired of losing the same few pounds, tired of complaining about it. I felt, 'Just do it, or shut up about it.'"

How did Trisha Yearwood lose weight?

© Getty Trisha Yearwood tried several diets over the years. Pictured here in 2005

At the beginning of 2013, Trisha became "hardcore and boring", eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, and lean protein. She would also meal-prep with the "good" foods she loves including cabbage, carrots, sweet potatoes, cucumbers, apples, grapefruit, and grilled chicken.

"I made it simple [and very low-calorie], because I knew I wouldn't stay on it unless I saw results fast," she said, revealing she also cut "white food" such as sugar, pasta, and white bread from her diet.

© Getty Trish Yearwood follows an 80/20 diet. Pictured here in 2023

Trisha also had a personal trainer who she would do circuit training with, but it was attending Zumba classes three times a week that really helped her see results and curbed her snacking.

"If I go to Zumba at 6:30, I don't get home until almost eight o'clock. I don't want to eat after I've burned all those calories, plus I don't have as much free time before bedtime," she said.

What has Garth Brooks said about Trisha Yearwood's weight?

© Getty Trisha Yearwood said Garth Brooks loves her no matter what her weight is

Trisha revealed that her husband is nothing but supportive of her and has never made her feel unattractive or insecure about her weight. "He is Superman because he never made me feel bad about my weight," she said.

"He always told me I was beautiful. He says, 'I wish you could see yourself the way I see you. I love you at this weight, and the only other weight I love you at is whatever weight you are.'"

How does Trisha Yearwood maintain her weight loss?

Trisha has said that she tries to follow an 80/20 eating plan – she will eat healthily 80% of the time and the other 20% eat whatever she wants.

"Sometimes I do great; sometimes I don't. I have the blessing and curse of being a pretty good cook, so I can make all the decadent things," she told Parade in 2021.

"But I also challenge myself to make the healthier things taste good. I love to roast a huge pan of root vegetables. Butternut squash, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, carrots.

© Getty Trisha Yearwood has learned to maintain her healthier lifestyle. Pictured here in May 2023

"The more you roast a vegetable, the sweeter and more caramelized it gets. I make a big pot of rice or risotto to go with that. That's comfort food for us and will last a while."

Exercise also plays an important role in her healthier lifestyle, she said: "I strength train three times a week and work multiple muscle groups in the same exercises.

"Then, at least two days a week, I try to do something that benefits my mind, body, and spirit. I hike with my rescue dogs. It's cardio, but it also clears the mind to meditate, talk to God, just be outside."