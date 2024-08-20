Minnie Driver, 54, displays incredible physique in cut-out swimsuit in unusual beach photo

Minnie Driver took matters into her own hands when she wanted to showcase her friend's stunning swimsuit designs.

The Serpent Queen star, 54, posed in a strapless black one-piece by Maison Marine Swim that featured large cut-outs at the waist and a high cut to elongate the legs.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Epic celebrity swimming pools

Minnie looked gorgeous in the swimsuit which highlighted her slim physique, but she was forced to use a green screen to create the tropical beach background.

Minnie was on a surfing break in California therefore living in her wetsuit but explained in her caption that she had to give the swimsuit an appropriate backdrop, even if it left her questioning her sanity.

"When your lovely friend @maisonmarine.co sends you a [fire] swimsuit, but the beach you're on requires a wetsuit," she said on Instagram.

"So you green-screen yourself and start questioning your sanity but not your hotness or her design talent. This swimsuit is called the Sabine," she added.

© Instagram Minnie had to use a green-screen background to create her 'beach'

Her followers loved her dedication and found the improvised photo amusing, with one commenting: "The palm tree is making me giggle but the swim and the model are [fire emojis].

A second said: "Top marks all round. Including the green screen!"

Others were blown away by Minnie's incredible appearance, with one person writing: "Can't remember ever seeing pictures of Good Queen Bess in her swimsuit before. But judging by this one. More please! Gorgeous."

© Instagram Minnie looked gorgeous in her strapless swimsuit

Minnie is mindful of her diet, but she doesn't agonize over what she eats – as long as it's not meat or red peppers.

"I'm a gannet and will eat anything except meat and red peppers," she told You magazine in 2022. "I haven't eaten meat since my late teens. I had a pig at school who I loved, which put me off bacon."

She added: "But I never do the thing of saying 'I don’t eat that. At a dinner party, I'll just happily eat all the other stuff."

© Instagram Minnie is an avid surfer

Revealing her favorite meals to eat, Minnie shared: "My favorite comfort food is a giant bowl of cereal with raspberries and honey. But when I have a hangover, my perfect dish is fried eggs on toast."

In May 2022, the Good Will Hunting actress opened up about how Hollywood's reaction to her changed after she lost weight following her role in the 1995 film Circle of Friends.

Minnie claimed she had grown up around a sister who represented "idealized beauty" in a "90s supermodel sort of way" and she recalled always being the larger one.

© Getty Images Minnie doesn't eat meat or red peppers

"I did not grow up being a beautiful girl in that normalized sense," she said on an episode of the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast.

"I was galumphing and overgrown and couldn't fit clothes that fit me," she continued.

"When I lost this weight in Hollywood, suddenly all these people [were] now saying 'God you're so pretty' and 'This is amazing' and 'You're slim and you're gorgeous'," she recalled.

© Getty Images Minnie claimed Hollywood took interest after she lost weight

"I was like '[expletive] you' [because] they literally did not see the person that I categorically know that I am!" she exclaimed.

Despite finding herself being 'accepted' after her weight loss, Minnie was determined to ride the wave of success.

She added: "All of my insecurities and all of the stuff that I felt I'd failed at so far in my young life, I could leave behind and I could be this new person."

