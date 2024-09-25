Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlotte takes after mum Kate Middleton with this hidden talent
Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon© Getty

The Princess of Wales has a passion for music

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales's children have developed their own hobbies as they grow up, and you won't be surprised to hear that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis share some of the same interests as their parents!

Kate is currently planning her Christmas carol concert, which will take place at Westminster Abbey later this year.

It's become a permanent fixture in the royal calendar and the Princess stunned fans at the inaugural concert in 2021 when she showcased her musical talents, playing piano alongside singer Tom Walker.

She also surprised royal fans as she performed during the opening number at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023. 

WATCH: Princess Kate showcases musical talent at Eurovision

As a youngster, Kate gained her grade three piano and grade five theory. And it seems that her love for the instrument has passed down to her nine-year-old daughter Charlotte.

The Princess spoke with Chinese pianist Lang Lang at the Royal Variety Performance in November 2023, who shared: "We talked about Charlotte. Her Royal Highness talked about Charlotte's piano playing, I'm sure she's good.

"Her Royal Highness said to me that she said to Princess Charlotte 'Hey, look, if you practise a lot you can be like him'.

"So I’m happy to be helpful a little bit. It's really funny, I was like, wow, I'm sure she will do well at the piano. I think she is practising."

Princess Charlotte conducting orchestra in Cardiff© Getty
Charlotte conducted an orchestra during an outing in Cardiff in 2022

Charlotte is currently in Year 5 at Lambrook School in Berkshire, which offers all pupils from Year 1 the opportunity to take up music lessons.

Playing the piano isn't the only hobby Charlotte has. During a visit to Wales earlier this month, Prince William revealed how much his daughter Charlotte loves performing.

Kate, Charlotte and George waving flags at jubilee concert© Getty
Kate and Charlotte also love a good singalong, as seen at the Platinum Party at the Palace in 2022

William told school pupil Ruby Davies, who won a competition for her performance and poetry recital: "Charlotte loves her performing and dancing as well so I am going to show her your video when I get home."

Charlotte also has a passion for ballet, with Kate sharing during an outing in Lancaster in 2023: "My daughter Charlotte likes dancing, she loves ballet and tap. Keep up the dancing."

LISTEN: Why the Princess of Wales decided to release incredible family video

