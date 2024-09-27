Kathie Lee Gifford's fresh health update leaves fans asking the same question

Kathie Lee Gifford has been through the wars this year and back in July, she fractured her pelvis while recovering from hip replacement surgery.

The former Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda star has now taken to Instagram to give a fresh health update, worrying fans that she's been back in hospital.

Alongside a picture of herself with her grandson Frankie at home playing, she wrote: "Beyond happy to be home with my precious little guys. Want to thank all of you again, who prayed for me so much when I was in the hospital.

"Now I'm running around like a teenager healed by the grace of God and the prayers of faithful friends. Thank you so much shalom shalom."

Comments included: "What did I miss?! So thankful you are great, but what happened to send you to the hospital?" and "Was she in the hospital again. I know that she had a hip injury and made a fabulous recovery," as well as "Why was she in the hospital?"

Kathie hasn't given any recent updates on going to the hospital publicly, and it is assumed that she was referring to her hospital stay two months ago.

At the time, she was hospitalized for over a week for physical therapy after attempting to move books by herself at home in Nashville too soon after her hip replacement.

The following day, she then tripped over and because her body was already weak, it did a lot of damage.

She told People at the time: "I weakened my body. It's my own fault."After rushing to the door when her friends came over the following day, Kathie "just tripped".

"It didn't take much, because I was weak in that spot. And the next thing you know, I am back in the hospital with a fractured pelvis, the front and the back. That's more painful than anything I went through with the hip. The pelvis is unbelievably painful. But anyway, here I am," she said.

Luckily, Kathie Lee has a close knit family who have been looking after her over the past few months.She is a doting mom to grown-up children Cody and Cassidy, who she shares with late husband Frank Gifford.

She is also grandmother to three grandsons. Cody and his wife Erika are parents to Frankie, born in 2022, and Ford, born in 2023. Her daughter Cassidy and her husband Ben are the proud parents to son Finn, who was born in June 2023.

Shortly after her hospital stay, while recovering at home, Kathie shared a sweet photo of her oldest grandson Frankie who had been placed in a basket filled with toys, to cheer his grandmother up.

In the caption, the author wrote: "So grateful to my beautiful daughter-in-love, Erika, who sent me Frankie in a basket to cheer me up! And it arrived on my precious daughter, Cassidy's birthday! I am truly blessed."