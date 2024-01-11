Julianne Hough displays phenomenal physique in see-through dress – stunning photos

Julianne Hough made another show-stopping red carpet appearance on Wednesday after wowing fans in a plunging dress at the 75th Creative Arts Emmys on January 7.

The DWTS co-host looked phenomenal in a sheer dress that featured silver disc detailing throughout and a corset top as she attended a party thrown by GLAAD to celebrate its Governors Award at the 2023 Emmys. The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation [GLAAD] will collect the award on January 15 for its work accelerating the acceptance of LGBTQ people through media, entertainment, and beyond.

Julianne showed her support for the non-profit organization at the swanky soiree in Bel Air and dazzled onlookers with her head-turning appearance.

© Getty Images Julianne Hough stole the show in her sheer silver dress

The TV star highlighted her dancer's physique in the bold outfit, which showed hints of her toned figure underneath the sheer fabric and boasted a floor-sweeping length and cinched waist.

Julianne kept the rest of her look simple, opting for glossy lips and soft smokey, metallic eyes, wearing her recently chopped blonde hair in a sleek middle parting. She accessorized with metallic silver, pointed-toe stilettos, and a sparkling silver bag with a delicate chain she held in her hand.

Julianne debuted her new short 'do on Sunday when she accompanied her brother, Derek Hough, to the Creative Arts Emmys, where she witnessed him pick up an award for Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming for his work on DWTS.

© Getty Images Julianne looked gorgeous in her silver sheer dress

Before her stunning appearance in her black Grace Ling dress, which boasted a plunging neckline to her navel, Julianne shared a clip on Instagram of herself taking a pair of scissors to her hair.

In the video, which you can watch below, the actress chops off a few inches of her chest-length hair, before seemingly having a pro tackle the rest off-camera.

WATCH: Julianne Hough gives herself a hair makeover

While her daring look was the talk of Tinseltown, Julianne insisted the night was all about her sibling. She shared photos and videos on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt caption that read: "What an honor to present last night at the 75th Creative Arts Emmys, and an even bigger honor to have stood there in support as my brother won his 4th Emmy!

"Not only is he the most nominated choreographer (14 times!) in history, but to have won such an amazing award after this past month was an extraordinary way to welcome Derek home - a true depiction of experiencing the highs and lows while so gracefully showing up in gratitude Derek! So proud of you! Love you."

© Getty Images Julianne Hough posed with actress Niecy Nash at the GLAAD party

It's been a turbulent time for the professional dancer as his wife, Hayley Erbert, was taken ill over the holidays. Derek took to Instagram at the beginning of December to explain that Hayley, whom he married in 2023, had been diagnosed with a cranial hematoma after she became "disoriented" following a performance in Washington D.C.

He continued: "She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy".

© Getty Images Julianne supported her brother at the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Thankfully, Hayley is on the mend and took to social media following his big win to share her pride over her husband's achievement. “What a way to be welcomed home after such an unfathomable month. @derekhough, you continue to amaze me with your drive, brilliance, and commitment to excellence," she penned.

© Christopher Polk Derek Hough with wife Hayley

"I have loved being able to witness and be a part of your journey this far and cannot wait to see what else the future holds. I love you more than anything and am so unbelievably proud of you, today and always."

