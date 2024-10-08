Keith Urban's unconventional workout routine will leave you speechless

Country music superstar Keith Urban is proving that staying fit doesn’t have to mean spending hours in the gym.

Ahead of his highly-anticipated series of concerts in Las Vegas, the Blue Ain’t Your Color hitmaker, 56, opened up about how his passion for performing helps keep him in peak condition — and it’s all thanks to the energy and thrill of live performances.

“I love the adrenaline of a live show. It’s the ultimate workout,” Keith shared with People. “I get to do two hours of solid cardio on stage. I ain’t walking into a gym to do two hours of cardio — I promise you that, like ever — but I’ll do it here effortlessly and end up in really great shape,” he quipped.

Keith, who has spent decades at the top of the charts, credits the physical demands of his concerts for keeping him fit. “I’ve got a 10-pound plank of wood around my neck, and I’m singing. I love the physicality of what I do and how I get to do it,” he said, referring to the weight of his guitar, which never leaves his side during his electrifying performances.

With a career spanning over 30 years, Keith has earned a reputation not just for his musical talents but also for his boundless energy on stage.

From shredding on his guitar to connecting with fans in the audience, his performances are a full-body workout in themselves. “There’s something about the combination of singing, playing, and moving around that really keeps me in shape,” he admitted.

© Getty Images Keith manages to stay fit at 56

But behind the scenes, there’s more than just physical strength keeping Keith at his best. His wife, award-winning actress Nicole Kidman, has long been a source of inspiration and stability in his life.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2006, have navigated the pressures of fame and fortune together, balancing two high-profile careers while raising their daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 13.

© Shutterstock Keith Urban gets his cardio fix onstage

Nicole recently spoke about their enduring romance, saying she feels “so blessed” to have met Keith two decades ago. “I’m so lucky that I have Keith, who’s my deep, deep love,” the Big Little Lies star told People in a heartfelt interview.

“I’m so lucky that I have Keith… that gives me the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back.”

Their love story has long been one of Hollywood’s most celebrated, with fans charmed by the couple’s unwavering devotion to one another. “

There’s something really freeing about knowing you’ve got a partner who’s completely got your back,” Nicole continued. “He’s my home, no matter where we are.”

The power couple has split their time between the U.S. and Australia, calling Nashville home for the past 16 years.

© Getty Images Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are such a sweet couple!

However, recent reports suggest that the two might be at odds over where to settle next, as they contemplate a move back to Los Angeles. While Nicole is said to prefer the laid-back vibe of their Australian estate, Keith is reportedly eager to dive back into the vibrant entertainment scene in California.

The couple’s balancing act between family life and their international careers was highlighted last week when their eldest daughter, Sunday, made her runway debut at Miu Miu’s Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show.

Proving that talent runs deep in the family, Sunday stunned onlookers as she confidently strutted down the catwalk in a sophisticated white sleeveless dress adorned with delicate ribbon embellishments.

© VALERIE MACON Australian musician Keith Urban (L), Faith Urban (3rd L), Sunday Urban (3rd R), Australian actress Nicole Kidman (2nd R) and Antonia Kidman (R)

With her tall frame and striking features, the 16-year-old looked every bit the professional model, exuding poise and elegance that belied her newcomer status. Following her appearance, Sunday sat down with Vogue to share her excitement about her fashion debut. “I’ve been wanting to do this for so long. So, when the offer came through it was really exciting, and now the day is finally here,” she said.

She admitted to feeling a mix of nerves and excitement but praised the team at Miu Miu for making her feel at ease. “I was really stressed and then… everyone here was really nice,” she revealed. As Sunday steps into the spotlight, there’s no doubt that she’s inherited her parents’ confidence and natural flair for the limelight.

Meanwhile, Keith and Nicole couldn’t be prouder. The pair, known for keeping their daughters out of the public eye for much of their childhood, have been vocal about supporting their children’s ambitions, whatever path they choose. Nicole recently shared how her girls are free to follow their own passions, whether it’s in the arts or outside of it. “We’ll back them all the way,” she said.

For Keith, supporting his family while juggling a hectic schedule of live performances, studio sessions, and personal projects is no small feat. The country crooner is currently gearing up for a series of shows in Las Vegas, and his enthusiasm for performing is as strong as ever. “I just love being on stage. That’s where I feel alive,” he told People. “I’m really looking forward to connecting with fans and just giving them a great show.”

The upcoming Las Vegas residency promises to be a mix of classic hits and new material, showcasing Keith’s trademark blend of high-energy rock and heartfelt ballads. And with Nicole often spotted in the audience cheering him on, fans can expect a few sweet glimpses of their love story playing out backstage.

But it’s not just about the music. Keith’s dedication to his craft and commitment to his health have set an inspiring example for many. At 56, he’s proving that staying fit doesn’t have to be boring — it can be exhilarating. “I’m never going to be the guy who hits the gym every morning,” he joked. “But put me on a stage with a guitar, and I’ll run a marathon without even thinking about it.”