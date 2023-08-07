Keith Urban just never stops, and he's not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon!

The country music legend had some big news for fans at the start of. the week, and couldn't wait to tell them about it.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 55-year-old revealed that after two years of persuasion, he was going to be coming back to the Sunfest Country Music Festival — in Cowichan Valley, British Columbia — in August 2024.

Keith shared the news on Instagram Stories, alongside the message: "see ya next August!" while tagging @sunfestcountry.

Nicole Kidman's husband is incredibly in demand, and his return to the Canadian festival went down a treat with fans around the world.

Keith Urban shared some big news with fans about his future show next year

Sunfest shared a caption alongside the news on their own Instagram page too, which read: "HEADLINER ALERT! Keith Urban is back for Sunfest 2024! After two years of trying to bring Keith back to Laketown Ranch, we are thrilled to have him grace our Main Stage once again."

The festival then shared information about how fans could get a ticket, which read: "Limited First Tier Tickets will be on sale at 9:00am on August 22 via sunfestconcerts.com. Save the dates August 1-4, 2024! Watch this space!"

© Getty Images Keith Urban has had an exciting year on stage

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "So glad he is coming back!" while another wrote: "This is major!" A third added: "Can't wait!!"

For now, Keith is busy with this year's concerts, with his The Las Vegas Residency taking place at Planet Hollywood throughout the year.

© Getty The country star with wife Nicole Kidman

During his reign at the popular venue, he's been supported by his adoring wife, who recently went to Las Vegas to watch him on stage.

At the end of June, Nicole shared several photos on social media during her trip to Las Vegas, including one of her cheering on her husband in the crowds. "Magical weekend in Vegas," she wrote in the caption.

© Jason Kempin The celebrity couple split their time between Nashville and Sydney

When Nicole and Keith aren't busy working, they love nothing more than spending time together at home with their daughters Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 12.

The couple primarily reside in Nashville, but also spend a lot of time in Sydney, Australia, where Nicole's family, including her mom and sister, live. The Hollywood couple met at the G'Day LA event back in 2005, and tied the knot the following year in 2006.

Nicole and Keith are still as in love today as they were when they first met and in December 2021, the actress spoke about the couple's marriage and how important it was for them to keep it protected from the spotlight.

© Getty Nicole and Keith are doting parents to daughters Faith and Margaret

After being told by Today's entertainment editor Richard Wilkins that she and Keith were the "pin-up couple for making it work" in Hollywood, Nicole responded: "We don't want to be a pin-up couple. We just want to be a couple that has a great life together."

Explaining that her marriage shouldn't be considered an archetype because every relationship is different, Nicole added: "Everyone has the right to their own relationship. "We are just very protective of our little bubble. What works for us is what works for us."

