Keith Urban shares major career update with personal message to fans

Keith Urban is having an incredible year in his career, and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon!

In fact, the award-winning country star is already planning to make 2024 just as epic for his adoring fans, having announced some exciting news for next year on social media over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, Nicole Kidman's husband shared a preview poster for 2024's Voices of America Country Music Festival, revealing himself as the headlining act.

"OHIO! See ya next summer," he wrote in excitement.

The festival will be taking place in West Chester, Ohio, at the Voices of America MetroPark, following a successful first annual festival that took place in August.

This saw Dan + Shay, Chris Young, Old Dominion and Alabama headlining.

Keith Urban shared some exciting news with his fans

Keith is the first act to be revealed for 2024's festival, which will take place between August 9-11, with more artists to be announced at a later stage.

"We are excited to bring the Voices of America Country Music Fest back in 2024. It was surreal to see over 27,000 fans attend the Festival our inaugural year," said Tyler Wogenstahl, president of Further Concepts and Investors.

© Getty Keith Urban's been treating fans to lots of concerts this year

"Southern Ohio now has a real country music festival. The 2024 festival will be bigger and better in almost every way. Our goal is to grow this festival every year and continue to improve the fan experience. Announcing Keith Urban as our first headliner of 2024 is a great way to start."

Along with this, Keith is also preparing to return to the road with his Las Vegas residency later this year. He also received an impressive career accolade at the beginning of August, as he was announced as one of the new inductees into the Nashville Songwriters' Hall of Fame.

© Kevin Mazur Nicole and Keith are incredibly supportive of each other

The Australian-American country star, 55, is being honored for his three-decade long career, beginning with his self-titled debut album in 1991, and his songwriting not only on his own hits, but also with others like P!nk, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Nelly Furtado, and many more.

In an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch after the announcement, Keith gushed: "It's truly surreal," saying he "just wouldn't have believed it" if someone had told him this would one day be happening.

© Getty The A-list couple with daughters Sunday and Faith

"To be recognized as a writer is extraordinary, because I've always loved songwriting," he continued.

"When I started really writing poetry in school, and I started writing songs just out of a desire to not be stuck, always singing somebody else's song, playing in cover bands, and realizing 'This is going nowhere for me. I want to write my own songs.'"

