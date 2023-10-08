Keith Urban inundated with support as he shares deeply personal message ahead of long-awaited moment in career

Keith Urban is preparing for a huge moment in his career as next week he gets inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The country star is incredibly excited ahead of the event and took to Instagram over the weekend to share a very personal message with fans.

The award-winning singer opened up about his gratitude for the accolade and gave a personal insight into the backstory behind a collection of his songs, and the true meaning behind each one.

He wrote: "It's a massive honor to be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame next week and I wanted to shine a light on a collection of songs that I've written.

"Shine Coming Home I Told You So Somebody Like You Days Go By Gone Tomorrow (Here Today) "I chose SHINE as the first track and for the title of this collection of songs because I think it's what we were all born to do.

"The song itself is about hope, which has often been a theme I've gravitated towards. It's about trying to help someone else see the best in themselves.

"I probably write these kinds of songs because not only do I need to hear them, but I need these kinds of people in my own life too. Side note: I write on a lot of different instruments. This one found me on piano and it's me playing on the master!

© Todd Williamson Keith Urban will be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

"Coming Home follows that theme where 'home' (wherever and whatever that is for each of us) is the place where people really care about you and love you for who you are.

"It's easy to get lost in the world sometimes, and I think we need some kind of 'center' to keep us balanced. It also samples 'Mama Tried' by Merle Haggard, which will always be badass!!"

© Getty Images Keith Urban is a hugely talented country star

Keith then went on to say: "A recurring theme I write about often is being present and in the moment. For whatever reason, I've usually found uptempo music brings this out in me the most. Songs like "Days Go By" and "Gone Tomorrow (Here Today)" started with the music first, and for me, the music was already telling the story. Seize the day and LIVE!!! Listen to SHINE wherever you stream ! link in bio."

© Getty Nicole Kidmand and Keith Urban share daughters Sunday and Faith

Fans were quick to comment on the message, with one writing: "This is so well deserved," while another wrote: "Keith, you always find a way to shine." A third added: "Well deserved and the meanings you just described are to live by each day."

Keith first heard of the news of his upcoming induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in August. The names were revealed at the historic Nashville Columbia Studio A, and include Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn, Casey Beathard, David Lee Murphy, and none other than Keith Urban.

© Getty Images Keith Urban has had an impressive career to date

The 55-year-old posted on social media at the time to tell his fans about the achievement, and was met with a mass of supportive messages, including one from his wife Nicole Kidman. "Congratulations baby!!" she wrote. "What an incredible honor xx." Keith and Nicole have been married since 2006 and share daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 12.

