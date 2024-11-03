Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sarah Ferguson explains weight loss following cancer treatment
Subscribe
Sarah Ferguson explains weight loss following cancer treatment
Sarah Ferguson looking sad in a white shirt and leather jacket© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Sarah Ferguson says cancer treatment helped her overcome her demons

The Duchess of York struggled with binge eating, but cancer helped her recover

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
57 minutes ago
Share this:

Sarah Ferguson has always spoken openly about her issues with binge eating, bravely starting the conversation to help others going through the same feel less alone.

The royal has shared in the past that she has felt "addicted" to food since childhood, telling HELLO! in 2021: "I have known what it's like to struggle with weight since the age of 12, when my parents' marriage ended and I blamed myself.

"I started comfort eating and piled on the pounds and this carried on into my adult life. Food had become my addiction and every time things got difficult, I ate to compensate," she said.

Sarah Ferguson in a cut out green dress against a blue background
Sarah Ferguson said she has struggled with her weight for many years

Sarah shared she has finally managed to overcome her addiction to food, crediting her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment with helping her.

"It took me being literally carved up to cut away the addictions of self-doubt and self-judgment that I have lived with since the age of 11," she told the Sunday Telegraph.

Touching on her addiction once more, Sarah said: "Don't wait to be cut open in order to cut away the addiction. My addiction was my addiction to food. So I ate to compensate for my feeling."

The 65-year-old went on to say that cancer helped her reprioritise and centre her life, explaining: "When I got cancer I put my life back in the middle and food back in its rightful place, not intentionally. It just happened because I realised that I was eating instead of living. At 65, I'm now free of the shackles of unworthiness and self-doubt."

DISCOVER: The tallest members of the royal family revealed – and some might surprise you  

On finding her sense of purpose, Sarah added: "I am a badass grandmother with a sense of purpose, a badass grandmother, a sexy, sappy, badass grandmother."

Princess Beatrice of York and Sarah Ferguson facing eachother smiling© Getty
Sarah Ferguson said she feels sexy

Sarah Ferguson's lifestyle overhaul

Though cancer has helped Sarah overcome her demons, she has spoken in the past about lifestyle changes that helped her manage her weight.

Sarah Ferguson officially launches her Youth Impact Council organisation
Sarah Ferguson reset her lifestyle

1. Healthy eating

The Duchess of York is a dedicated fan of Gianluca Mech's ketogenic approach to weight loss, explaining: "I don't think there's a one-diet-fits-all approach and every one of us should eat what suits us at different stages of our life.

"I have chosen to follow this diet for the last 18 months and I know, along with exercise and sleep, my weight and health have improved dramatically," she continued.

2. Therapy

Sarah also relies on talking therapies to keep her strong, telling HELLO!: "I did have and still have mental health issues, which I work at literally every day, I really do.

"I have been in therapy for 24 years. Sometimes I talk to my therapist on a weekly basis, and then sometimes, when it gets really tough, I jump in and get a quick hit of trying to understand the negativity of the demons of my mind."

RELATED: Royals who love therapy: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Princess Kate & more 

3. Fitness

While Sarah doesn't often speak about her fitness regime, she previously sung the praises of personal trainer Josh Salzmann in a testimonial on his website.

A photo of Sarah Ferguson wearing all-black© Dave Benett
Sarah Ferguson worked with a personal trainer

"I personally believe in listening to your body and smart training. Don't overtrain, and sleep and good nutrition are just as important.

"All of these values have been taught by Josh to me and I personally can say I have lost close to 50 pounds, by not overtraining and incorporating the above disciplines."

LISTEN: To the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB

Kate Middleton smiling wearing blue hat and coat© Getty

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with the royals – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more

Read More