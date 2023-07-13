Sarah Ferguson reveals wholesome post-surgery update following breast cancer diagnosis

The Duchess of York has been recuperating at home following her mastectomy

Sarah Ferguson shocked fans in June when she revealed she'd undergone a mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

On Thursday, Sarah detailed how she plans to spend her time when she's recovered during a chat on her podcast Tea Talks.

In the episode, the Duchess of York said she has been recuperating this week by watching the tennis at Wimbledon from home, but is looking forward to getting back on her feet – and getting back to walking her corgis, Sandy and Muick, along with her five other dogs.

Sarah has been unable to exercise but revealed: "I did hear today that I'm allowed to do more walking so they might be happy with me now," she said, referring to the fact her corgis have been disgruntled about their lack of walks.

Sarah explained: "I'm not as mobile as I was," but is thankful for her operation, explaining: "It's with me every day and I'm really grateful because it keeps reminding me to do what I wish to do."

She added: "Every time, I think to myself, 'Oh my goodness, this is kind of wonderful. Soon I might be able to wear a dress without a bra'. That’s a first."

The Duchess of York also shared how Princess Beatrice has supported her in her recovery in the previous episode of her podcast.

Sarah's co-host, also named Sarah, commented on how "unbelievable" the Duchess looked, with Sarah commenting: "Beatrice chose my green dress," before adding that she'd had a disrupted journey to work that morning, relating to her oldest daughter.

© Instagram Sarah Ferguson and Sarah Thomson host Tea Talks together

"Today before coming in to do the podcast, I was in the car, and I said to the driver, 'Can you turn around?' and I went back in to hug Beatrice because I really wanted to. Just to be grateful. And Beatrice said 'Mum, I thought you'd left,' but I just wanted to. Sienna was asleep."

Sarah's co-host commented that her cancer battle must have been "scary" for Eugenie and Beatrice, with Fergie responding: "It's scary for any family member out there."

She went on to say of her upbeat attitude towards her ordeal, Sarah said: "It's not okay, it's not bravery, it's not courage, it's about understanding that you're not going to feel as you did for a bit, so don't try and be a superhero, take mini steps."

Speaking of the day of her surgery, Sarah explained that having her mastectomy and reconstructive surgery on the same day was 'very time-consuming to have both done at the same time.'

Sarah Ferguson is excited to walk her corgis again

"I walked straight into critical care at 6:30 in the morning and I felt a little bit wobbly," before explaining how thankful she was to the NHS staff who cared for her.

"So many wonderful nurses looked after me, I've written to every single one, they gave me round-the-clock care to make sure nothing was infected. When you're in the best hands you don't think about it."

We're glad Sarah is on the mend!

