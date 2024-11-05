T.J. Holmes' and Amy Robach's 'WILD' update with support of his daughter

It's been a rollercoaster two years for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach who famously split from their longtime partners to find love with each other.

They were fired from their roles on GMA after their romance was made public and they've since carved out a new career in podcasting and made a fresh start with one another.

Over the weekend, Amy also proved she's won over T.J.'s daughter, Sabine, 11, who showed her support for her dad and his girlfriend when they ran the New York marathon.

She was spotted holding a sign that read: "We love you T.J and Amy."

While they managed to cross the finish line, it wasn't easy and T.J. later detailed their "WILD" journey.

They ran the NYC event just two weeks after T.J. was left needing medical attention at the Chicago marathon. He wasn't able to finish and ended up in the back of an ambulance.

He was determined to redeem himself and jumped back on the running wagon asap.

T.J. and Amy's run didn't go smoothly, however. He wrote on Instagram: "Crossed the finish line but it was an extraordinary journey to get there!

"A wild and unexpected race day that included an impromptu press conference with Gov. Hochul, tons of Twizzlers, a collision on the course, a powwow with a former First Daughter and an Oscar winner, and iPhone chafing ... and that’s just for starters. The last five miles has a tale of its own!"

He also said there had been "vomiting," and "lots and lots of," it.

T.J. confessed it was a "near repeat disaster," and fans rushed to check he was ok but also suggested he recover before trying another marathon.

Their exes are now dating too

Their joint venture came on the same weekend that Amy's ex-husband, Andrew Shue, made his return to social media to post for the first time in two years.

He scrubbed his account clean of any posts with his ex-wife, and until his most recent, Andrew's last post dates back to May 2021

The Melrose Place actor chose to return to urge fans to vote ahead of the upcoming Presidential election.

In a twist to the complicated situation between the two couples, Andrew is now dating T.J.'s ex-wife Marilee Fiegbig.

While neither party has commented on or confirmed the relationship, they've been seen cozying up to each other in NYC on several occasions.

T.J. shares Sabine with Marilee, while Amy and Andrew don't have any children together but raised a blended family with five children.