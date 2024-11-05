Skip to main contentSkip to footer
T.J. Holmes' and Amy Robach's 'WILD' update with support of his daughter
Subscribe
T.J. Holmes' and Amy Robach's 'WILD' update with support of his daughter
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes at Today producer Jennifer Long's wedding

T.J. Holmes' and Amy Robach's 'WILD' update with support of his daughter

The couple have been dating for two years 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It's been a rollercoaster two years for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach who famously split from their longtime partners to find love with each other.

They were fired from their roles on GMA after their romance was made public and they've since carved out a new career in podcasting and made a fresh start with one another. 

Over the weekend, Amy also proved she's won over T.J.'s daughter, Sabine, 11, who showed her support for her dad and his girlfriend when they ran the New York marathon. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' flirtiest on-screen moments

She was spotted holding a sign that read: "We love you T.J and Amy."

While they managed to cross the finish line, it wasn't easy and T.J. later detailed their "WILD" journey. 

T.J. Holmes' daughter cheered them on© Instagram
T.J. Holmes' daughter cheered them on

They ran the NYC event just two weeks after T.J. was left needing medical attention at the Chicago marathon. He wasn't able to finish and ended up in the back of an ambulance. 

He was determined to redeem himself and jumped back on the running wagon asap. 

View post on Instagram
 

T.J. and Amy's run didn't go smoothly, however. He wrote on Instagram: "Crossed the finish line but it was an extraordinary journey to get there!

"A wild and unexpected race day that included an impromptu press conference with Gov. Hochul, tons of Twizzlers, a collision on the course, a powwow with a former First Daughter and an Oscar winner, and iPhone chafing ... and that’s just for starters. The last five miles has a tale of its own!"

It was a tough recovery for Amy Robach and T.J Holmes after their marathon© Instagram
It was a tough recovery for Amy Robach and T.J Holmes after their marathon

He also said there had been "vomiting," and "lots and lots of," it. 

T.J. confessed it was a "near repeat disaster," and fans rushed to check he was ok but also suggested he recover before trying another marathon. 

TJ Holmes and Marilee Fiebeg stand with arms around each other, a white line draws distinction between that picture and a second, of Andrew Shue with his arm around Amy Robach
Their exes are now dating too

Their joint venture came on the same weekend that Amy's ex-husband, Andrew Shue, made his return to social media to post for the first time in two years. 

He scrubbed his account clean of any posts with his ex-wife, and until his most recent, Andrew's last post dates back to May 2021

T.J. shares Sabine with his ex-wife Marilee Fiebig © Astrida Valigorsky
Amy and T.J. have Sabine's support

The Melrose Place actor chose to return to urge fans to vote ahead of the upcoming Presidential election.

In a twist to the complicated situation between the two couples, Andrew is now dating T.J.'s ex-wife Marilee Fiegbig.

Photo shared by Amy Robach on Instagram October 2024 featuring T.J. Holmes and her daughters Ava and Annalise, from a family reunion in Spain, where Annalise is studying© Instagram
Amy, her daughters and T.J.

While neither party has commented on or confirmed the relationship, they've been seen cozying up to each other in NYC on several occasions.

T.J. shares Sabine with Marilee, while Amy and Andrew don't have any children together but raised a blended family with five children. 

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more

Read More