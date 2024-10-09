T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are preparing for a big moment together, but it's playing on the star's mind.

T.J. took to Instagram on Wednesday and confessed he's feeling worried about their upcoming challenge, that comes in the form of the Chicago marathon.

Despite training for months together for the event, T.J shared an update which suggests he's not feeling too confident.

Alongside a photo of him post-run, lsweating and concerned, he wrote: "Last training run before Chicago marathon on Sunday. What? Do I look worried? Achilles ain't right."

His anxiety surrounding the sporting challenge has likely been heightened by a recent injury.

T.J.'s social media post comes only days after he revealed he was suffering from an achilles tendon, which causes pain in the heel when walking and running.

He confessed he was in pain and it might hinder his running abilities at the weekend.

The former GMA anchor posted a photo of his foot in an ice-bucket and added a 'nail-biting' emoji.

Marathons hold a special place in T.J. and Amy's hearts as they bonded over running.

They fell for one another while training for the New York marathon in 2022, and although they're now in a happy relationship, at the time, they were fired from GMA.

Both parties were married to their respective partners — Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, who are now dating — at the time.

T.J. and Amy recently took their romance to the next level and revealed they had moved in together.

The big move was spurred on by Amy's daughter Ava, 21, after she found herself desperate to relocate from her "grungy" apartment.

Amy confirmed that she and T.J. have been cohabitating for "the past few weeks" after Ava and her roommate begged her to let them live in her Manhattan home.

They've also had exciting career news with Amy revealing: "It’s official! 'Morning Run' debuts today and will air Monday through Friday, bringing you daily news, entertainment and lifestyle headlines, keeping listeners informed and entertained every day of the workweek."

She added: "This will be in addition to our bi-weekly podcast that features more in-depth conversations and interviews. Hope everyone will check it out and start your day with us."

Amy and T.J. previously said their romance didn't begin until after their marriages were over.

She spoke about her decision to leave Andrew on her and TJ.'s podcast, when she said: "[My] cancer journey played a huge role in my decision. I asked myself, if your cancer came back and you knew you had one year to live, how would you spend it? And it wasn't even close. I would spend it with T.J."