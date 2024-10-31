T.J. Holmes is refusing to give up! The podcast host shared an update with fans ahead of the weekend and confessed he's looking for "redemption."

T.J. recently ended up in the back of an ambulance after almost collapsing while running the Chicago marathon.

However, just a couple of weeks after the event, he's back in the saddle and more determined than ever.

Despite the medical situation, and the fact he's been suffering with an achilles heel, T.J. shared a snapshot of his latest run and wrote: "Next to last training run before the NYC Marathon, which will be my redemption run."

He'll be jogging alongside his partner, Amy Robach, who was by his side during his episode in Chicago.

© Instagram TJ Holmes hopes to find redemption in the New York Marathon

While many fans will applaud his determination to run the race on November 3, there will be plenty urging him to be careful.

His sister spoke out when he began pounding the pavements shortly after his injury.

He posted a snapshot of himself running in New York and wrote: "My sister already ripped me a new one this morning. I was itching to get back out... even just a little 1-mile test run."

© Instagram He suffered an injury during the Chicago Marathon

Fans agreed with T.J.'s sister and said "his body is trying to send him a message," and urged him not to run.

The couple spoke about the challenges of the Chicago marathon in their podcast, Morning Run, when Amy said: "We are not having the morning after that we were expecting to have after a marathon. Usually, it’s celebratory."

The marathon morning didn’t go smoothly from the start. T.J. explained: "Every single thing that could have gone wrong went wrong."

© Instagram They train together

Amy said they struggled to find the correct check-in tent, which was stocked with food and electrolytes—essentials they needed to prepare for the grueling race ahead.

"I was upset," Amy said. "We ended up starting a marathon with no bathroom, and neither of us could eat or hydrate."

Fans urge T.J. to be careful

In hindsight, both T.J. and Amy knew it wasn’t ideal. "The fact of the matter is, you and I started a marathon without having a single drop of fluid and not having a single bite of food. That’s stupid," T.J. admitted, although they both figured they’d make up for it along the route.

Despite the trauma of the moment, T.J. was already thinking ahead. "Before we even got back to the hotel," he said. "My thought was all about how I gotta get healthy for the New York City Marathon in three weeks."

Let's hope they have more success this weekend.