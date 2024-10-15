T.J. Holmes faces backlash from family over decision with Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes will not listen! The podcaster has been berated by his family after making a decision they think is foolish.

Only days after he was taken to hospital for a medical emergency related, he was back doing the very thing that caused his injury.

T.J. and his girlfriend, Amy Robach, ran the Chicago marathon over the weekend, but a recurring injury meant he couldn't finish the race.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's awkward interview with Andrew Shue

Instead, he found himself unable to walk and received medical treatment in an ambulance.

Despite his running injury, T.J. took to Instagram on Tuesday revealing he was back out for a jog.

© Instagram T.J. confessed his sister was unimpressed with him

He posted a snapshot of himself pounding the streets of New York and wrote: "My sister already ripped me a new one this morning. I was itching to get back out... even just a little 1-mile test run." He then added a NYC Marathon hashtag, indicating he still plans to run in a few weekends time."

Amy shared a similar post and revealed they do indeed have their sights set on another 26 mile race.

© Instagram T.J. Holmes leans up against girlfriend Amy Robach before running the Chicago Marathon

Alongside several photos of them at the Chicago event — including one of T.J. leaning on Amy as he limped on — she wrote: "Just landed from Chicago and our official race day photos landed in my email - was blown away that a camera captured the moment T.J. could no longer run or even walk on his own… this had to be just before mile 21. "

She continued: "If you swipe, you’ll see our earlier photos when we were well on our way to 26.2. I’m happy to report T.J. is on the road to recovery now and after 5 months of training, we are both hoping for redemption at NYC’s marathon in less than 3 weeks. The full story is on our latest episode of Amy & T.J."

© Getty Images Their marathon didn't go well

Fans agreed with T.J.'s sister and said "his body is trying to send him a message," and urged him not to run.

In the run up to the big day, T.J. shared his concern that his achilles would cause him trouble.

© Getty Images The pair plan to run the NY marathon too

While he captured himself making it past the 15 mile mark, he then stopped posting for a couple hours, before returning with a photo of himself strapped into a stretcher in an ambulance.

Amy addressed the situation on their podcast Morning Run, when she said: "We are not having the morning after that we were expecting to have after a marathon. Usually, it’s celebratory."

© Instagram Amy ran with T.J.

The marathon morning didn’t go smoothly from the start. T.J. explained that, “Every single thing that could have gone wrong went wrong."

They couldn't find the tent with the food and electrolytes and T.J. concluded: "The fact of the matter is, you and I started a marathon without having a single drop of fluid and not having a single bite of food. That’s stupid."

T.J. was worried before the race

T.J. also clarified that while he has had issues with his achilles, it was an old injury from his first marathon in 2022, that saw him go down.

"It wasn’t until we finally ended up having to stop, and I saw tears running down your face, that I knew it was probably over," Amy added.