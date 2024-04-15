T.J. Holmes shares rare photo of daughter Sabine, 10, during time apart from Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes is a doting father to pre-teen daughter Sabine, and she's certainly growing up fast!

The former GMA anchor took to Instagram over the weekend to share some lovely photos of himself and Sabine running by the river in Manhattan.

The pair were all smiles as they enjoyed the early morning workout, and T.J. observed just how much his daughter resembled him, even down to how they positioned their hands when they run, in a fun comparison picture.

In the caption, he wrote: "#BabySabine struck a pose during our morning run that I was sure I had seen before." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Such a great dad!" while another posted: "Keep on making these precious memories with your baby." A third added: "I love your father/daughter relationship."

T.J. shares Sabine with his ex-wife Marilee Fiebig, and the little girl splits her time between her mom and dad's homes in New York City.

TJ Holmes and his daughter Sabine running in Manhattan

This week, T.J. is home alone, as his girlfriend Amy Robach has jetted off to Berlin to spend some quality time with her daughter Ava, who is currently living there as part of her college program.

On the latest episode of their podcast, Amy and T.J., the couple opened up about their time apart.

T.J. observed just how much Sabine was like him

T.J. joked to his girlfriend: "Everybody needs a break. Sometimes you don't realize you need a break. "I said maybe. I didn't say I would like or that I want. I didn't say we need[ed] it. I said maybe. I don't have a hand in us being apart," he added.

Although Amy went on to reveal that she was only going to be away for four days, T.J. said he would struggle with the time apart. "I'm guessing [be in the] fetal position for several days,” he said when asked about his plans. He then became serious, telling Amy that he experiences "anxiety" and "fear" when he and Amy spend time away from each other. "I will be worried about you traveling," he admitted.

© Astrida Valigorsky T.J. shares Sabine with his ex-wife Marilee Fiebig

"I have said this to you plenty of times. I get really frustrated when we are apart in traveling apart. "We have been through so much together," he continued. "[Now] I always get an anxiety and a fear that if we are not together then I'm not there with you to protect you or help you. I just don't like being apart from you."

The couple began dating in 2022 and were fired from Good Morning America when their relationship became public.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. are apart this week as the former is in Berlin visiting her daughter

At the time, Amy was married to Andrew Shue, and T.J. was married to Marilee, but the couple insist that they had both already separated from their partners when they got together.

Amy and T.J.'s love story is like no other, as following their own relationship, their exes have since reportedly started dating themselves.

