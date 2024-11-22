Jay Leno, 74, reveals painful bruised face after 'rolling 60ft down hill'

Jay Leno has been left with a broken wrist and black-and-blue bruising across his face after rolling down a steep hill.

The former late night TV show said that he was staying at a hotel outside Pittsburgh before an evening show last Saturday when the accident happened as he walked to a restaurant.

"To get to it, I didn’t have a car, so you had to walk about a mile and a half around. I said, 'Well, the hill doesn’t look that steep. It’s about 60-70 feet. Let me see if I can go down the hill.' I fell down. Boom, boom, boom. I rolled down the hill, hit my head on a rock, knocked me in the eye,” he said.

Pictures of Jay back in Los Angeles showed the 74-year-old with a broken wrist, and swollen eye, with the comedian revealing the fall also left his entire left side of his body bruised, and that he had been wearing an eye patch.

© SplashNews.com Jay Leno is seen recovering from his recent injuries

He reportedly still completed his show at Palace Theater, and Daniel Stainer, the director of marketing at Westmoreland Cultural Trust, called Jay a "classy professional".

"The poor guy falls down the hill four hours before the show, and he still puts on the show," he said. "The saying goes, 'The show must go on,; and he did it. What a classy professional."

© Google Hill that Jay Leno fell down in PA

The fall comes two years after Jay sustained burns to his face, arms, and hands in a garage fire in November 2022; three months later he fell off one of his motorcycles and suffered from several broken bones in January 2023.

Following the fire, Jay underwent extensive surgery and reconstruction work to get a "brand new face", which he joked looks better than his old one.

© Getty Images Jay joked his 'new face' is 'better' than his old one

"My recovery was nine days. I missed two days of work, so it was not bad," he told E! at the 2024 Daytime Beauty Awards, joking: "Better than the face I had, so I'll take it."

The former Tonight Show host has also been dealing with his beloved wife Mavis' dementia battle, filing for a conservatorship for her, in an effort to ensure 77-year-old has a living trust set up in the case that he passes away before her.

© Getty Images Jay and Mavis Leno married in 1980

Court documents revealed that Mavis' court-appointed counsel Ronald Ostrin claimed that she "sometimes does not know her husband, Jay, nor her date of birth."

The documents further describe her as having "a lot of disorientation," and that she "will ruminate about her parents who have both passed and her mother who died about 20 years ago".