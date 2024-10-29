I tried a personalised vitamin service for a month – here's my review

Recent data shows that almost 20 million adults in the UK now take a supplement, up from 19% in 2019. Globally, over 71% of adults take a food supplement every day, with one in three stating that the pandemic was the catalyst that kickstarted their habit.

The vitamin and supplement industry has seen huge growth post-Covid, but with so many options, it can be hard to pinpoint the best prescription for you.

I take an active interest in my wellness, and am always seeking new solutions to boost my energy, improve sleep and reap the rewards of adding those vitamins and minerals I may be missing.

Everly uses a quiz to create a daily tablet pack that is tailored to your needs

So I was keen to try the Everly Wellness service, which creates a daily supplement menu using a blend of vitamins and nutrients tailored to your needs.

Founded in 2017, Everly is a British brand which aims to simplify the confusing world of supplements. Frustrated by the lack of clarity in the market, it sets out to provide personalised guidance and quality products at affordable prices, helping customers find a healthier, happier version of themselves.

Through a free online consultation users can highlight their key issues, whether it be sleep, memory, heart health, digestion or immunity. The technology analyses over 50 factors related to diet, lifestyle and environment to create a unique nutritional profile.

Everly’s system then designs your bespoke blend of science-backed supplements, recommended by nutritionists, which are delivered in personalised daily pouches.

The vitamins come packaged individually for convenience

How does the Everly service work?

I accessed the free personal consultation quiz on Everly's site. Taking less than 5 minutes, it asked me questions such as my age, whether I currently take any supplements, and the areas of my health I'd like to focus on, choosing from factors including digestion, energy, immune function, weight and stress.

The quiz examines aspects of your health and daily routine

I then answered questions regarding my physical activity throughout the week, the amount of sleep I get and if I experience stress or anxiety, as well as the amount of daylight I'm exposed to, how much water I drink, the type of work I do, my average diet, and any food allergies I experience.

After entering my email address I received my personalised blend of supplements in a list highlighting why they were each recommended.

Which supplements did Everly recommend?

Having shared my habits and health concerns, Everly recommended that my daily supplement blend included:

Omega 3 + D3 to help healthy inflammation response, cardiovascular health and normal cognitive development

to help healthy inflammation response, cardiovascular health and normal cognitive development Immune Booster with vitamin C to support the immune system, lower histamine levels and help with some allergies that I experience

with vitamin C to support the immune system, lower histamine levels and help with some allergies that I experience Super Defender with supergreens to contribute to the body's natural defences

with supergreens to contribute to the body's natural defences The Energiser to add vitamin B12 and help boost energy when I don't eat enough protein

Each of these supplements as well as the entire offering made by Everly are also available to buy individually.

How are Everly supplements sent?

A month's subscription of my four vitamins a day comes packaged in a smart green card tube. Each day's portion is packaged in an individual plastic pouch with my name printed on, adding to the personalised experience, and also making them excellent for travel.

The vitamins arrive in a sleek green card tube

How did I feel after a month of taking Everly supplements?

Whilst nutritionists may advise that you need to take a supplement for 1-3 months to feel the full benefits, my sleep has been uninterrupted and consistent, and I've felt more energetic and less anxious in my overall physical state since taking my Everly supplements. For my mental health, it is reassuring to know that I have bolstered my wellbeing with vitamins recommended to me in areas where I may be deficient.

The personalised packets add a novel touch

How much does it cost to subscribe to Everly and can I receive a discount?

A normal month's subscription is £39, but new customers can receive their first month for £9 using code NEW30 when registering and ordering on the Everly site.

Would I recommend Everly?

I would recommend the Everly service to anyone who is seeking to level up their health and wellness, but is confused or overwhelmed by the supplement market. This easy service takes the guesswork out of vitamins and creates a custom-blend option for you.

The website is slick and easy to use and navigate, with stylish and modern online branding and packaging.

Ingredients are gluten and lactose-free and the supplements remove fillers or preservatives. I found them easy to swallow and actually looked forward to my daily wellness boost!

