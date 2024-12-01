Sir Elton John reveals battle with blindness during Devil Wears Prada charity gala

Sir Elton John has opened up about a heartbreaking new chapter in his life, revealing that he has now fully lost his eyesight. The music legend shared the news during a poignant appearance at the red carpet launch of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical in London on Sunday evening.

Despite the challenge, Elton was his characteristically optimistic self, supported every step of the way by his husband, David Furnish.

"As some of you may know, I have had issues, and now I have lost my sight," Elton, 77, told the audience at the Dominion Theatre. He explained that while he was unable to visually experience the performance, he thoroughly enjoyed the musical's sounds.

"I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed it," he said, earning heartfelt applause from the crowd.

David, 62, has been Elton’s constant source of strength during this difficult time. Elton was visibly moved as he thanked his husband, saying: "To my husband, who’s been my rock because I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews... It’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it, and it sounded good tonight, OK. Thank you for coming!"

The music icon's health issues began this past summer in the south of France, where he contracted a severe eye infection that left him blind in one eye.

Speaking candidly to ABC News about his new documentary, Never Too Late, Elton shared how the loss of sight has impacted his life and career. "I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because of an infection. It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see, and my left eye is not the greatest," he admitted.

The Rocket Man singer also reflected on how his current condition has placed limitations on his work as an artist. "Going into the studio and recording—I don’t know. I can’t see a lyric for a start. We’re working on getting it better, but right now, that’s where I’m at."

Despite the challenges, Elton’s unshakable positivity shines through. "I’m so lucky, I’m the luckiest man in the world," he said. "I’m so proud of the documentary, I’m proud of my sons, I’m proud of my attitude toward myself and what’s going on. I’m just very lucky and very grateful."

Elton has faced his share of health struggles in recent years. In addition to his eyesight, he underwent knee replacements and surgery for a right hip injury following a fall in 2021, which forced him to delay his farewell tour. The 2023 Glastonbury Festival marked his final live performance, a momentous occasion that closed a dazzling chapter of his legendary career.

In September, Elton gave fans an update on his recovery in a heartfelt Instagram post. "Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye," he wrote. "I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process, and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."

Elton went on to express gratitude for the medical team and loved ones who have been by his side throughout his recovery. "I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far," he concluded.

In his new documentary, Elton speaks openly about his health and reflects on mortality as he enters the later stages of his life. In one scene from Never Too Late, Elton sits in his dressing room during his farewell tour, pondering the legacy of his career and possessions. "I wonder what is going to happen to all of this stuff when I finish," he muses. "This is the latter time of my life. I don’t know how much time I have left."

He continued with characteristic honesty, "You think about that more when you get to my age. You think about life and death. You think, ‘Well, I just want to be where I want to be now.’"

Elton has made it clear that while he may retire from performing, his creative spirit remains alive and well. "I don’t have to work after this,” he said. “I will work and do records and put radio shows together, but travelling takes so much out of you."

The iconic singer-songwriter's resilience and gratitude remain as inspiring as ever.. "I’ve had an incredible life," he said. "And I’m not done yet."