6 achievable daily habits to feel less depressed

Feeling blue? You're not alone. The third Monday of each calendar year is dubbed Blue Monday for being "the most depressing day of the year".

Although cynics won't be surprised to hear that the day was created to help sell holidays, there's perhaps an element of truth behind it. January can be miserable for us all: Christmas is over, New Year's resolutions are beginning to fall a little flat and the overwhelm of the next 12 months ahead is looming.

© Alamy Stock Photo Blue Monday falls on the third Monday of January

Although Blue Monday, obviously, isn't very cheery, there's something to be said about the awareness it raises of the very real subject of mental health.

The term alone provokes us to take a minute to check in with our minds and set achievable goals that can have a positive impact on our day-to-day well-being. Doesn't sound so depressing after all…

With new research suggesting it takes an average of 66 days to form a habit, the trick seems to be setting goals that don't feel so large that they become impossible to achieve.

Fortunately, there are plenty of small habits we can implement in our daily routine to improve our mental health and we can't think of a better day to start than Blue Monday.

Keira Wallis, Head of Clinical Operations at Healix and healthcare professional, told HELLO!: "Setting small, achievable goals is vital for overcoming overwhelm and can help larger or more complex tasks feel more surmountable. It can also provide people with clarity and focus."

Here are six daily habits that are sure to lift your mood, with more insight from experts.

Move your body for just 10 minutes

If you want to set a goal of mastering some new HIIT workouts or running 5k a day, that's your prerogative. But if the idea of this fills you with dread, do not fear. In our view, there's little point in forcing yourself into a gruelling habit you won't enjoy. No motivation means no results.

Instead, moving your body even if it's for just ten minutes a day will have huge benefits on our mental health because it lowers our cortisol levels – our stress hormone.

© Xsandra, Getty Moving your body everyday will help lower cortisol levels

Whether it's a walk with the kids to school or the train station for your commute, there are ample opportunities to dedicate ten minutes of movement to our day.

If you're desk-based, why not set a timer to go off every 50 minutes to remind you to stand for 10 minutes? Even better, do some stretching or shoulder rolls – this is imperative because a sedentary lifestyle can be hugely detrimental to physical health as well as mental health.

This leads nicely onto point two...

Let there be light

At this time of year, daylight is minimal, meaning our exposure to vitamin D is lacking which in turn contributes to low mood. Vitamin D deficiency is associated with increased symptoms of depression and anxiety, according to the National Institute for Health.

So, combine the first two goals by going for a brisk walk outside during daylight hours.

Failing that, if you're time-strapped and can't get outside, go and stand by a window. It might sound strange, but even getting daylight through the window, perhaps enjoying a nice view with a hot coffee, will give you that exposure to daylight and vitamin D we so vitally need – it's better than nothing.

There are also plenty of SAD lamps that can help beat the winter blues, especially since many of us are up and out well before the sun rises. Check out the best SAD lamps on the market.

© Getty Getting daylight as much as we can is imperative

Schedule your mealtimes

Many of us know and swear by a strict day-to-day routine when it comes to being efficient and feeling our best mentally. Something simple such as ensuring you schedule your mealtimes can make a huge difference.

Mealtimes can also be a real highlight of our days, so this is the perfect opportunity to make a delicious meal full of nutritious food you love, which will mean that you finish your day on a high.

Clinical Psychologist Dr Martha Deiros Collado, who has teamed up with HelloFresh after their research found that over half of Brits feel that January is the toughest time to get into a routine, told HELLO!: "Aim to make dinner the heart of your day with a home-cooked meal at roughly the same time each evening. A little consistency can help everyone feel more grounded."

© Getty Images Focus on your wellbeing through food

Grounding technique

Dr. Charlotte Akinyemi, Clinical Psychologist at wellbeing and holistic health clinic Seven Lion Yard, recommends doing what's known as the '54321 technique' for when overwhelm takes over.

"Look around and name five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell, one thing you can taste.

"This is so effective because it helps to calm feelings of stress, anxiety and racing thoughts. You can do it anywhere at any time to connect to the present moment."

© Getty Images The grounding technique can help us feel calm

Install an app to keep you off your phone

It might sound a little ironic: using your device to prevent you from using your device, but hear us out.

There are genuinely decent apps that you can install onto your phone that can lock other apps to prevent you from over-using them.

For example, the Opal app. This will reduce your screen time on any app you feel you spend too much time on, such as Instagram, WhatsApp and more.

© Teera Konakan, Getty There are apps you can install to help you reduce screen time

You can even set schedules to lock access to any social media app past a certain time or before a certain time.

Not only will this prevent "doom scrolling" but it'll also mean we'll likely be more productive in the day. Win, win.

Rhea Freeman, author of You've Got This, told HELLO!: "It's so easy to get sucked into doom scrolling where we look at what our friends are doing and compare ourselves to them - consciously or not.

"Weed your feed and make sure you've only chosen to follow people that have a positive impact on your mental health, and if you can limit your time on social media - especially when you know it's having a negative impact - then that's a win too."

Celebrate your small wins

Once you've installed that clever app to lock those social media apps at certain times, it's time to think about reducing doomscrolling in general.

Keri Platt, wellness and health specialist and founder of KPH Coaching says: "Doom scrolling is a rabbit hole that many of us fall into, but endlessly scrolling social media is proven to heighten anxiety and depression.

"Set a timer on your phone or try taking a break from social media altogether."

© Getty Images Don't forget to celebrate the small wins

Targets are useful and will help motivate you to gain results, but it's also important not to overload yourself with pressure.

"Setting goals is great, but sticking to them can be tricky. The key is to start small and focus on one thing at a time," Keri added.

"Ask yourself what small, daily steps you can take to move you towards your big goals - these are the habits you need to start forming.

And don't forget to celebrate your wins, no matter how tiny. Aim for consistency and progress, not perfection!"