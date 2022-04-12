Rylan Clark responds to fan concerns after 'weird' One Show appearance The presenter was interviewing the Kardashians and viewers were puzzled

Rylan Clark was tasked with interviewing the Kardashians on The One Show on Monday, but fans were distracted by the presenter's appearance.

One asked on Twitter: "You look really weird on the one show. Are you OK?" Rylan was quick to respond, reassuring his followers he was fine, writing: "Yeah… I'd had a skin peel [shrugging emoji]."

WATCH: Rylan Clark interviews Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian on The One Show

Skin peels can make you look shiny and red in the days following, so it certainly makes sense why Rylan didn't look his glowy self.

Monday wasn't the first time fans have been concerned for Rylan though. His followers also expressed their worries in February after he revealed he'd had an extended stay in hospital.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old presenter shared a topless picture of himself sitting on his hospital bed with a drip on his left arm.

Fans thought Rylan looked 'weird' on The One Show

"Finally home after an extended trip to Costa del hospital. Slowly on the mend. Won't be on the wireless tomorrow. Resting up. Be back soon," he captioned the photo, which he shared with his 1.5 million fans.

The hospital stay came weeks after Rylan spoke candidly about his struggles following the end of his six-year marriage in 2021. In an interview with The Guardian's Observer magazine, he revealed that during that time he was admitted to hospital for his own safety.

Rylan's split from his husband Dan had a big impact on him

"I'd got to the point where I didn't know if I wanted to come back," he said. "Or whether I would be able to do this job again. I'd got… quite ill. I went down to just over 9st and I'm 6ft 4in. It got bad. Like, very bad. And I didn't think it would get better. I needed help."

