Alex Jones shares rare glimpse of home ahead of major change

TV star Alex Jones has shared a rare clip of her stunning new family home in the countryside where she lives with her husband Charlie Thomson and their three children.

Alex, who upped sticks from London last year, uploaded the video snippet on her Instagram account, offering fans a better view of her expansive living room complete with high ceilings, a rustic fireplace and green velvet chairs.

© Instagram Alex Jones toasted to her new home in the summer

Elsewhere, the mother-of-three shared a glimpse of her dining room which featured a long wooden table, a compact office space, a swanky drinks cabinet and gorgeous wooden flooring.

Addressing her followers, the One Show host hinted at a major home upheaval, discussing her plans to renovate the Georgian property. The 47-year-old explained how she wanted to "redo the layout," before adding "It's going to take years probably, because there's lots to do… And eventually we want to kind of remodel the garden as well."

© Instagram Alex and her family recently welcomed a new puppy

Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Alex Jones Shares glimpse of stunning home ahead of major change

In her caption, meanwhile, she added: "Back to it. The home renovation plans for 2025. We know that it's going to take years to get it all done and we're not going to rush it in order to avoid as many mistakes as possible (we know from experience that they can be costly) but we're really looking forward to getting going now and we’re just about to start speaking with some designers and architects to get find the best way of making the home work for our family."

She continued: "Having lived in the house for nearly six months we feel ready to make a start now that we've all got to know each other a bit better.

"I'm obsessed with other people's renovations and so I thought you might enjoy seeing some of ours, the good, the bad and the more ugly parts. All tips and advice welcome as always. Here we go!"

© Getty Images Alex Jones and husband Charlie Thomson wed on New Year's Eve

Alex's fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Oooh, now that’s super exciting! Love a renovation project!" while a second noted: "It's a beautiful house Alex! I can see how you both fell in love with it!" and a third chimed in: "Good luck but it looks lovely now so hope you keep the charm."

Alex, Charlie and their children Teddy, six, Kit, four, and Annie, two, relocated to the countryside after more than a decade in London. Of their decision to move, Alex told her followers at the time: "It was a big decision to leave West London where we have been very happy for 14 years but we wanted the children to have space to play outside and to grow up in nature. It took nearly 4 years of searching to find the 'one'.

© Instagram The TV presenter is a busy mother-of-three

"Somewhere where the children could appreciate nature but yet close enough to London for me to get to work and we have. It feels like she was waiting for us to find her. We feel very lucky."

The loved-up couple tied the knot in 2015 on New Year's Eve. They had their wedding ceremony in Cardiff Castle's stone-vaulted 15th century undercroft, before hosting a reception in the castle's 18th century library and dining room.