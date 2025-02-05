The Prince and Princess of Wales are set for tense weekend at Adelaide Cottage

As parents to three children, Princess Kate and Prince William's weekends are likely jampacked ferrying their kids to various hobbies, from football to gymnastics to tennis, but this weekend is set to be even busier – and perhaps tense.

Why? Because on Saturday, both Prince William and Princess Kate's favourite rugby teams are taking to the pitch as part of the Six Nations rugby fixtures.

Princess Kate's team of choice, England, of whom she is the patron, will take on France, while William's team, Wales – of whom he is patron, playing Italy.

© Getty Images Prince William and Princess Kate have a shared love of rugby

The matches will be played back-to-back, with Wales first followed by England – a tense afternoon indeed at their home in Adelaide Cottage.

The England v France match is set to be played at Twickenham, so there's a possibility that Prince William could attend, following in the footsteps of his aunt Princess Anne, who attended the Scotland v Italy Six Nations game last weekend.

Split loyalties

Prince William and Princess Kate's split loyalties previously caused conflict for their oldest son, Prince George, when in February 2023, the future King stood between his parents as they watched England vs Wales in the Six Nations, with the youngster undecided on who to support.

© Photo: Getty Images Prince George at the rugby with his mother

Quizzed over who he would support, the young prince shrugged his shoulders and smiled at William, who laughed and said: "It’s become quite the thing in the house,” pointing at Princess Kate, adding: "She is quite into it. I'm trying to stay out of it."

WATCH: Royals going wild at the Rugby!

Prince George appeared to have picked his side by the end of 2023 when he joined his father to watch the Rugby World Cup quarter-final, which saw Wales take on Argentina.

© Getty William and George at the rugby

It was a royal first for the 11-year-old, marking the first time he travelled abroad for a rugby match, with the prince wearing a red tie to show his support.

READ: Four schools Princess Kate has visited for Prince George and one would mean relocation

George isn't the only of the Wales siblings who is a fan of rugby, with Princess Kate sharing that Princess Charlotte plays too – though she seems to prefer football, even recording a message of support for the Lionesses with her father. Remind yourself of the cute moment below...

WATCH:Prince William and Princess Charlotte’s sweet good luck message for the Lionesses

The Princess of Wales also said in 2023 of her youngest child: "Louis is mad about rugby."

It's the running aspect of rugby the six-year-old loves, with his mother explaining of her children: "They all love sport. They are at an age where they just love running around."

© Getty Images Prince Louis likes rugby too

With a hectic weekend of sport ahead, we're sending calm thoughts to the Wales household.

