Princess Charlotte reveals favourite sport – and it's not what you'd expect The young Princess accompanied her parents to the Commonwealth Games

Princess Charlotte accompanied her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday and the young girl was swept up in the atmosphere.

LOOK: Princess Charlotte's rollercoaster of emotions at Commonwealth Games - best photos

During her time in Birmingham, she sat with her parents to watch the swimming heats and also watched a hockey match. Charlotte also joined her parents at a SportsAid engagement to learn about a programme preparing the next generation of sportsmen and women for future events.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte share a sweet mother-daughter moment

During this appearance, the young Princess revealed that her favourite sport was gymnastics.

PHOTOS: Prince William and Kate enjoy sporty day out with Princess Charlotte at Commonwealth Games

SHOP: Princess Charlotte makes surprise appearance - in £30 nautical dress

She was also able to update the Team England medal table, adding a bronze for the men's table tennis and a silver for the men's lawn bowls.

Tim Lawler, the chief executive of Sports Aid, said: "I did notice the Duke and the Duchess, as we were trying to do, include Charlotte in the conversations – we were very mindful of that and it was really very evident the Duke and Duchess were doing that to, I suppose, include her and reassure her.

Charlotte joined her parents during the Commonwealth Games

"She was charming, very willing to put the medals on the medal board, and she asked the right question, which was, 'Where exactly should I put this?' It was by date and she checked.

MORE: Princess Charlotte's nod to mum Kate Middleton in video we bet you missed

INSIDE: Prince William gives glimpse into glorious royal garden in latest video

"She really, really loved seeing the swimming, but she's interested in the gymnastics, and while they're trying lots of different sports at home, I understand, when I asked her about sport she answered very easily and said, 'It's gymnastics that I like.'"

Charlotte is a keen sports fan and ahead of the Women's Euros final, which took place on Sunday, she and her father wished the Lionesses luck.

The young royal put medals on the medal table

William said: "We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight. You've done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way."

MORE: Prince William's Lionesses video with Princess Charlotte divides fans

DISCOVER: Royal kids' favourite dinners revealed! Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and more

The little Princess, who was cuddled up to her father, added: "Good luck, I hope you win. Bye."

Sweetly, the Lionesses' official social media account posted a blushing emoji as they responded: "Thank you so much!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.