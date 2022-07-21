Goldie Hawn grows emotional during impassioned speech about children's mental health

Goldie Hawn is the matriarch to one of the most loving and tight-knit families in Hollywood, with her decades-long relationship with Kurt Russell being envied by many, and her acting legacy being carried on through children Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, and Wyatt Russell.

MORE: Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio turns nine! Proud dad Oliver Hudson shares rare photo

The famous brood are keen on giving fans a glimpse into their sweet family shenanigans, and Goldie is particularly fond of sharing adorable moments with all of her grandchildren.

Thinking of the future of her grandchildren during a recent speech at CNN's Life Itself conference, the actress grew emotional as she spoke on behalf of her non-profit, MindUp, which focuses on providing mental health help for children.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Who are Goldie's grandchildren?

MORE: Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law shares heartfelt message to famous family

The star had a somber conversation during the conference, saying: "If one more child commits suicide… I can't take it. It's not possible in the United States of America."

She insisted to the audience: "We have every opportunity to change the way we educate our children… They're not automatons, they are humans, and they come in everyday with stressors, with problems."

Continuing her heartfelt statement, she pleaded: "We can't turn a blind eye anymore, at forty years old you can't just start meditating, you have to start when you're little, to know, 'This is my tool, and I am standing firm, and I have agency over my own belief system,' and it's okay that you think differently…"

Goldie's poignant mental health message

The Overboard lead admitted: "It sounds like a pipedream, but I'm going to keep it, because a pipedream is just wanting to help children, that too was a pipedream."

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson stun in swimsuits during seaside family vacation

MORE: Goldie Hawn has a Marilyn Monroe moment in her 'happy dress' during sun-drenched vacation

Concluding her impassioned speech about mental health, she expressed: "I want to thank you all for listening, and I hope that we can together give our children the opportunity to grow straight and tall, and not take their life.

The star has tons of grandchildren that definitely look up to her

"And learn that you have the capability to become anything you want, if you just take it."

Fans were quick to praise Goldie for her continuous work in the mental health field, writing: "Our children need this more than ever! God bless your pipe dream," and: "You are changing the world Goldie!!! The states need you and MindUP more than ever," as well as: "Such an inspiration."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.