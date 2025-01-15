Angelina Jolie's tall son Knox towers over her in latest outing alongside twin sister Vivienne

Angelina Jolie’s son Knox is proving just how fast time flies, towering over his mother during a casual grocery run on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old, whose father is Brad Pitt, was noticeably taller than his Hollywood icon mother as they shopped at Lazy Acres, a popular health food store, alongside his twin sister, Vivienne.

The trio looked relaxed as they carried their bags out of the store, with Knox clutching a watermelon in addition to his groceries.

Recommended video You may also like Angelina Jolie opens up about children & personal transition

As always, Angelina, 49, exuded effortless sophistication in a chic tan coat layered over an ankle-length black dress, paired elegantly with matching flats.

The Maleficent star shielded her eyes behind oversized sunglasses while her golden locks cascaded in a sleek, straight style. A quilted black clutch completed her polished ensemble, proving once again why she remains a timeless style icon.

© SL, Terma / BACKGRID Angelina's son Knox towers over his mom

The outing comes just weeks after Angelina and Brad finally finalized their long-running divorce, bringing an eight-year legal battle to a close. Now, the Academy Award-winning actress is set to walk away with an estimated $80 million settlement after what insiders have described as a grueling court battle.

The former power couple, who famously fell in love while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004, officially ended their marriage after years of negotiations over their extensive assets, including the highly contested Château Miraval, the French estate and vineyard they once co-owned. While their divorce is finalized, legal disputes over the luxurious property remain unresolved.

© SL, Terma / BACKGRID Angelina Jolie was seen grocery shopping with her children, Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt

Brad, known for his impressive real estate portfolio and multi-million-dollar business ventures, boasts an estimated net worth of $400 million. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star reportedly earns between $20 to $30 million per film, in addition to lucrative sponsorship deals and investments.

Angelina, meanwhile, remains one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry, with reported earnings of up to $35 million per project. She also recently launched her own fashion and arts collective, Atelier Jolie, though little is known about the company’s financial success.

Despite having signed a prenuptial agreement before their 2014 wedding—ensuring that their personal assets remained separate—the Girl, Interrupted actress has emerged from the divorce with significant financial gains. In 2018, two years after their separation, Brad loaned Angelina $8 million to purchase her Los Angeles mansion, where she continues to reside with their children. At the time, court documents also revealed that Brad had paid more than $1.3 million toward expenses for their six children.

© VALERIE MACON Angelina Jolie and her son Knox Jolie-Pitt were the same height just a few months ago!

In 2021, Angelina made headlines when she sold an original Winston Churchill painting, Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque, for a staggering $11.5 million at a Christie’s auction. The rare artwork had been a gift from Brad during their marriage and remains one of Churchill’s most famous World War II-era pieces.

However, the most substantial financial move of their divorce came that same year when Angelina sold her 50% stake in Château Miraval to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of Stoli Group, for an impressive $64 million. The vineyard, once a symbol of their love, has since become a central point of contention in their ongoing legal battles.

© Samir Hussein L to R: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt

Beyond their properties, the couple’s financial history is equally fascinating. In 2007, they purchased a stunning home in the French Quarter of New Orleans for $3.5 million, which they later sold post-divorce for $4.9 million. They were also rumored to have jointly owned a $323 million superyacht, though details on whether they sold the vessel remain unclear.

Of course, the most important aspect of their split has been their six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

Since their parents’ highly publicized separation, several of the children have taken steps to distance themselves from Brad. Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne have dropped "Pitt" from their last names, while Maddox and Pax are said to have no contact with their father. It is believed that Knox and Vivienne still have some communication with him, though they have not been seen publicly with Brad for years.

Angelina was awarded primary physical custody of their children following a lengthy battle in court, while Brad was granted visitation rights. Initially, he had sought joint custody, but an insider revealed earlier this year that he is no longer contesting the matter.

Legal documents from 2018 revealed that Brad had paid at least $9 million in child support since their separation. However, reports suggest that their children have had minimal interaction with Brad’s extended family, including his parents, William, 84, and Jane Pitt, 83.