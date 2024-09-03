1000lb Sisters' Amy Slaton arrested at zoo — see grimacing mugshot

Amy Slaton of 1000lb Sisters reality fame has been arrested in West Tennessee.

The star and her boyfriend, Brian Lovron, were booked on Labor Day after she was bitten by a camel which reportedly lead to police finding drugs inside their vehicle.

According to Crockett County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the local safari park after a guest was injured by a camel.

© TLC Amy is one of the stars of 1000lb Sisters

The department's Facebook page then states that upon arrival deputies “were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the car, which sat Halterman, Brian Scott Lovvorn, and two children."

Both parties now face charges of Schedule 1 and Schedule VI substance possession and two counts of child endangerment.

Amy's mugshot shows her grimacing for the camera wearing a prison jumpsuit.

© Crockett County Sheriff Department Amy Slaton in her mugshot after her arrest

She and Brian are being held at Crockett County Jail.

Amy — who stars on the TLC show with her sister, Tammy — is a mom of two children.

She shares sons, Gage, four, and Glenn, two, with her ex-husband, Michael Halterman.

© Instagram Amy with her sister Tammy

Their divorce was finalized in September 2023 after a six-month court battle which ended with them agreeing on split custody of their kids.

Amy has spoken about her passion for motherhood on the show and after her youngest child was born, she said: "My heart is full. Being a mom is what I've wanted to do since I was five years old and I've always wanted two kids. Our family is finally complete. We can put us in a frame and hang us on the wall now."

When Amy and Tammy started the show, they had a combined weight of over 1000lbs.

While Tammy has lost a staggering 440lbs, Amy said last year she wasn't focused as much on her weight loss.

She has lost 176lbs bt told People she's prioritizing her mental health and caring for her children.

“You can't have weight loss without mental health," she said.

Of her marriage, she added: "There was no support. There was no love. There was no kindness. There was just mental abuse."