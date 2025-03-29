Madonna shows off diamond-encrusted teeth transformation – but fans are distracted by one detail

Madonna isn't one to shy away from extravagance, thanks to her estimated net worth of $850 million.

The 66-year-old singer has spent some of that fortune on some blinding accessories for her teeth and showed off her mouth makeover in a TikTok video this week.

Teeth transformation

Lip-syncing along to rapper That Mexican OT's song, "Hardest Ese Ever", Madonna then pointed to her mouth before showing off her lapis-and-diamond grills.

© TikTok Madonna showed off her lapis-and-diamond grills

The "Material Girl" singer displayed her usual youthful complexion while wearing a black silk robe – but it wasn't Madonna or her diamond-encrusted mouth jewelry that her fans really took notice of.

Bathroom break

Many of her followers were distracted by the singer's location as she appeared to be sitting on a toilet.

The white flush handle of a toilet was clearly visible behind Madonna while filming the short clip, and her fans were quick to point it out.

© TikTok Madonna's fans were distracted by her sitting on the toilet

"Not Madonna posting a TikTok on the stall I'm dying," one commented. A second said: "So nobody's gonna talk about the fact that she's on the toilet??"

A third added: "Madonna I hate to ask but are we honored enough to be sitting on the toilet [with you right now]."

More grills

It's not the first time we've seen Madonna's lapis-and-diamond grills. In 2022, she unveiled them on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

While on the show, she revealed that she custom-designed the diamond-encrusted mouthpiece as a 64th birthday present to herself.

She also defended herself for jazzing up her "ugly teeth" with the elaborate "mouth jewelry" after she received some criticism from fans.

© NBC Madonna first showed off her lapis-and-diamond grills in 2022

"People have a problem with my grills, I don't know why," she said at the time. "I just like the way it looks – it's mouth jewelry – and I have really ugly teeth."

Madonna also owns a set of grills made from real gold and adorned with 24 diamonds, which she purchased in 2013.

Unfiltered

This isn't the first time Madonna has sparked a huge reaction with her social media content.

Last month, she stunned her fans when she shared an unfiltered video to announce that she is re-releasing her 1994 album "Bedtime Stories".

© Instagram Madonna looked fresh-faced and filter-free

Madonna is no stranger to heavily altering her face with filters on Instagram but this time, she opted for a toned-down appearance, and she looked so different.

The singer looked fresh-faced and beautiful, wearing a pink slip dress with lace applique, thigh-high sheer tights, and black stilettos as she rolled around on the ground, soundtracked by the record's titled track "Bedtime Story".

She appeared to be makeup-free, showing off her smooth complexion and accessorized with chunky silver chains around her neck and black, fishnet gloves.

© Instagram Madonna looked so different with her unfiltered appearance

Captioning the clip, she penned: "Bedtime Stories Re-release and Vinyl coming soon!"

While many of her followers shared their excitement over the album news, others were blown away by her unfiltered appearance.

"LOVING this bare beautiful face and Italian ROOTS," one commented. A second said: "GORGEOUS OMG." Another added: "She looks AMAZING."