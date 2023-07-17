Inside Madonna's jaw-dropping net worth as star contemplates the future of her extensive estate

It's not an overstatement to refer to Madonna as the undisputed Queen of Pop. With a glittering career spanning four decades, she has claimed the title of Forbes' top-earning female musician a staggering 11 times, amassing a vast fortune of $850 million and selling more than 300 million records worldwide.

Now, in light of recent health concerns, the pop icon has reportedly begun to contemplate her remarkable legacy and the future of her extensive estate.

The 64-year-old artist was hospitalized recently, found unconscious and in the throes of a severe bacterial infection. Today, she's well on the road to recovery, even being spotted last weekend enjoying a leisurely stroll in New York City's Upper East Side.

However, the health scare has forced the postponement of her forthcoming Celebrations tour and provoked serious reflection about the handling of her iconic legacy.

Madonna, mother to Lourdes 26, Rocco 22, David 17, Mercy James, 16, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle, is said to be planning to divide the rights to her songs equally among her six children.

This decision appears to be a bid to preempt any potential family discord over her substantial fortune.

As an artist, she has achieved staggering feats: not only does she hold the record for the female artist with the most number-one singles, but she also claims the record for the highest number of tickets sold by a female artist, a whopping total of 11,672,443.

However, it is not just her musical accomplishments that have contributed to her wealth. Madonna has also ventured into acting and directing, even delving into the worlds of fashion and fitness. Her real estate portfolio is impressive, with properties scattered across the globe.

Yet, despite her current affluence, Madonna's beginnings were far from grandiose. Born Madonna Louise Ciccone on August 16, 1958, in Bay City, Michigan, she was raised by Catholic parents Madonna Louise and Silvio Anthony 'Tony' Ciccone. Tragedy struck when her mother died of breast cancer in December 1963, when Madonna was just five years old.

Classical piano lessons and ballet classes marked her early years. Her talent was noticed by her ballet teacher who encouraged her to pursue dance. By the time she graduated from Rochester Adams High School, she was a straight-A student and a cheerleader.

In 1978, Madonna dropped out of college and relocated to New York City. She has since spoken about this leap of faith: "It was the first time I'd ever taken a plane, the first time I'd ever gotten a taxi cab. I came here with $35 in my pocket. It was the bravest thing I'd ever done," she recalled.

This determination propelled her into the limelight, launching her journey to stardom. From her first self-titled album in 1983 that earned her $1 million, to roles in major films such as "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "Evita", Madonna swiftly became an influential force in both music and movies.

In 1992, she launched her own multimedia entertainment company, Maverick, in partnership with Time Warner. This resulted in one of the most lucrative contracts ever offered to a pop star, reported to be worth as much as $60 million over seven years.

Fashion, too, became a significant part of Madonna's portfolio. From a clothing range for H&M that reportedly earned her $4 million, to the Material Girl clothing line inspired by her iconic '80s style, Madonna found success in this realm. She even ventured into skincare with her 2014 Japanese launch, MDNA Skin.

Meanwhile, Madonna’s real estate investments have been profitable, as she owns properties in London, Beverly Hills, New York City, Lisbon, and more. Her extensive art collection, rumored to be worth about $100 million, further adds to her wealth.

Despite her recent health scare and the consequent postponement of her Celebrations tour, Madonna remains resilient. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she shared: "My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you I'll be back with you as soon as I can."