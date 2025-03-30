Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Muir shares astonishing peek of time spent outside new ABC studio
David Muir is seen at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on September 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

David anchors ABC's World News Tonight and 20/20 with Deborah Roberts

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
David Muir may be one of network TV's most trusted news anchors, but even he needs a day off every once in a while to explore his own passions.

The 51-year-old ABC News reporter helms the desk of World News Tonight on weekdays, followed by the newsmagazine program 20/20 on Fridays.

But on weekends, he's a free man. Take a look at David's glimpse of how he was spending his latest weekend in the most breathtaking way below…

WATCH: David Muir's weekend adventure

David has been a part of ABC News since 2003, serving as one of their evening reporters and a breaking news anchor before quickly rising up the ranks.

After years spent as a weekend anchor for the primetime news show, he was promoted to the chief anchor and face of World News Tonight in 2014, taking over from Diane Sawyer.

Meanwhile, in 2013, he was promoted to co-anchor of 20/20 with Elizabeth Vargas, who was herself succeeded by Amy Robach. After Amy's departure from the network in January 2023, contributing anchor Deborah Roberts was named co-host.

David Muir attends the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 11, 2018 in New York City.© Getty Images
David has hosted World News Tonight since 2014

ABC News is in the process of moving from its famed Upper West Side offices, which they held for nearly five decades, to swanky new studio spaces in Hudson Square near SoHo.

Deborah recently took to social media to commemorate the move with some photos from her former office, capturing the move to their new location.

"Friday finish," she started. "Nearly 3 decades after I first set foot in the ABC news headquarters as a new correspondent, the youngest to join the 20/20 team, we are officially saying goodbye to the building. The place where network TV legends walked the halls and delivered the news." 

US broadcaster David Muir smiles at the end of a presidential debate with US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024.© Getty Images
Since 2013, David has served as co-anchor of 20/20 on the network

Recalling her own journey with the network, Deborah penned: "I was thrilled and a bit nervous to join Barbara, Hugh, Peter, Carole, Joan, Charlie and a cadre of inimitable correspondents. What a moment." 

"Now, a bright, shiny space awaits us downtown to continue the great work we all love so passionately. Change and goodbyes are always hard for me. I am comforted by routine and the familiar. But change is the only true certainty of life, right? So here we go… making new memories."

2019 ADAPT Leadership Award honoree David Muir (L) and Deborah Roberts pose during the 2019 2nd Annual ADAPT Leadership Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 14, 2019 in New York City.© Getty Images
Deborah Roberts was named 20/20's co-anchor in 2023

Liz Alesse, VP of audio for ABC News, shared with The Hollywood Reporter recently that the show will be expanding into the podcast space with 20/20: The After Show, a true crime special hosted by Deborah.

"True crime resonates, and the audience just seems to have an appetite that knows no ends," she told the publication. The move to more true crime content will also include other podcast launches, including a special centering around Sean "Diddy" Combs which aired last year on 20/20 during his arrest, and will return with twice-weekly updates when his trial begins.

Photo shared by Deborah Roberts on Instagram December 17, 2023, posing with David Muir as they volunteered for City Meals.© Instagram
The co-anchors have been friends for years, with Deborah joining the network in 1995

"We see two opportunities here as a news organization," Liz continued. "Our narrative approach is going to be a marriage of zeitgeist, real time true crime like Diddy, but also exploring stories that have already sort of come to a natural conclusion that exists within our archive."

