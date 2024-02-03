All we know about David Muir's adorable and beloved family member Axel whom he lives with in $7 million NY home

ABC star David Muir has shared an adorable new picture of his beloved German Shorthaired Pointer Axel, who will turn five this March. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 20/20 host revealed that his pet pooch had been enjoying a day out with other dogs in New York state, sharing a picture taken by Expawers, an NYC based dog hiking, boarding and dog training company.

"I see you, handsome boy," David captioned the post which showed Axel on the hike with many other dogs, including several Vizslas.

© Instagram David Muir shares adorable picture of his dog Axel with other doggie friends

German Shorthaired Pointers are known as "an enthusiastic gun dog of all trades who thrive on vigorous exercise, positive training, and a lot of love," who are "built to work long days in the field or at the lake" and "are known for power, speed, agility, and endurance".

David, 50, welcomed Axel when he was a young pup, and has often shared pictures of the sweet dog including an adorable portrait to honor his fourth birthday that not only showed off not only Axel's beauty but also David's photography skills.

© Instagram David Muir's dog Axel as a puppy

The snap showed Azel sitting with perfect posture for his dad, his brown marks and bright green eyes on full display, as he tilted his head slightly to one side.

"I turned 4 today. I grew into my ears. And I’m a very good boy," he captioned the post, writing from Axel's point of view. A second picture showed him taking that day, on his birthday, with darker marking and his green eyes now a caramel hue, though he still appears poised as ever.

© Instagram David Muir's dog Axel at the age of four

During a visit on Live with Kelly and Mark in 2019, he was asked about Axel, and he revealed that he was keen to make sure the dog could swim so David got into his pool and waited for Axel to jump in.

"This is the moment where the dog jumps in from the side and sinks down about 3ft and you have that moment where you're like, 'Am I supposed to let this happen?'" David shared. "And he starts to float back up, his head comes up, and he paddles over to the edge of the pool – it was amazing."

© Instagram Axel has made himself at home

He later revealed that Axel was a "bird dog, squirrel dog, frog dog... if he finds a frog in the pool he is good for like, three hours".

David's pictures often show Axel out in the wild; a March 2023 picture saw the pup standing tal on a rock in a lake, looking majestic with the water behind him.

© Instagram David's dog is a fan of the outdoors

But it's not all hikes and outdoors adventures for Axel, as David has also revealed the dog has free reign of his $7million lakeside home in New York, revealing he has free reign to sleep on the furniture.

"Never gets on the furniture," he sarcastically captioned the post, as the snap showed Axel's paw in frame hanging over the side of a chair, while a second saw him with his paws crossed as he stared into the camera while relaxing on the chaise lounge.

© Instagram David's beloved dog features in most of his home photos

Other snaps posted by the TV star have shown Axel boating with his human dad – while wearing a safety vest – and sitting on his dog bed in front of an ornate fireplace.

David purchased his waterside home, situated on Skaneateles Lake in New York, for a whopping $7million, according to records filed with the Onondaga County Clerk's office in 2019.

© Instagram David and Axel on the lake

Built in 1890, the 4,300-square foot property boasts six bedrooms, two kitchens, three bathrooms, and a stunning fireplace, offering plenty of space for the pair.

David previously said that it was a "lifelong dream" to own a historic home near his family, who still reside in Central New York, and he has spent the last couple of years turning it into the jaw-dropping property it is today.