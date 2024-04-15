Salma Hayek looks unreal in tiny string bikini in unedited pool photos

Salma Hayek has shared a series of new swimsuit photos from her vacation in Mexico, and she looks incredible!

The 57-year-old was pictured submerging from the swimming pool in a trio of snapshots uploaded at the start of the week, rocking a patterned string bikini.

Getting real, the Hollywood star didn't select photos of her smiling, but instead chose to share the unedited pictures of her gesturing with her hand for the person taking the pictures to stop.

In the caption, she joked: "When your family won’t let you take a bikini ріс in peace." The star has been away since the end of March with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, and daughter Valentina, 15.

It's thought that Valentina was the one taking the pictures, as Salma credited her daughter for a recent picture that she posted online at the start of her trip.

Salma Hayek shared a number of unedited bikini photos

"It always helps to have a photographer in the family," she wrote, before adding her daughter's name, Valentina Pinalut, next to a camera emoji.

Salma often shares bikini photos on social media and has previously opened up about body confidence, which was refreshingly honest.

Salma looked incredible, if not a little surprised!

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: "I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year," she said, before adding that she took a lot of her selfies after she got down to her ideal size.

"I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame in it because it was the first week of the vacation."

It's thought Salma's daughter Valentina took the photos

When she heard the world was going back into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, she decided she wasn’t going to deprive herself a second longer.

“After that first week and when I heard that everybody was going back into quarantine, I started eating again." She also told People magazine that she's 100 per cent natural.

She said: "When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time. I used to criticise myself so much.

Salma Hayek is currently on vacation in Mexico

"Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don't see, I think about how much I'm going to like me in ten years."

Further adding to this, the star previously discussed her laid-back approach to dieting. She disclosed on her juice website Cooler Cleanse: "I don't like to diet and I'm not good at it." "I’m not a skinny girl," she told Canada’s More magazine.

"I push it. I’m at the limit of chubbiness at all times, but I’m happy at all times."

© Instagram The star is having a wonderful time away

On going to the gym, she admitted to People magazine: "Some people have the discipline to exercise in the morning, and I didn't develop that.

"I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long. So even when you brush your teeth, you're working the muscles. It's restorative yoga."

