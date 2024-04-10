Salma Hayek showcases flawless figure in head-turning swimsuit photo out at sea

Salma Hayek was "feeling blue" this week, but not in the way you would expect!

In fact, the Hollywood star looked like she was having the time of her life as she relaxed out at sea on a boat on Wednesday in a new photo posted to her Instagram account.

Salma, 57, looked sensational in a blue swimsuit and coordinating blue-tined sunglasses as she sat on a boat while taking a selfie, with the ocean as her scenic backdrop.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Salma Hayek twirls in graphic print bikini on vacation

In the caption, the Frida actress wrote: "It's okay to be blue."

Salma is on vacation in Mexico, where she has been since the end of March. She is there with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, and daughter Valentina, 15.

Salma Hayek looked fabulous in a blue swimsuit while out at sea

In a previously posted photo from the trip, Salma credited her teenage daughter for her photography skills. "It always helps to have a photographer in the family," she wrote, before crediting her daughter's name, Valentina Pinalut, next to a camera emoji.

Salma splits her time between London and LA, and while she is relatively private about her family life, now that Valentina is getting older, she is appearing more and more in public with her famous mom.

© Instagram Salma Hayek's recent vacation photo was taken by her daughter Valentina

The teenager has made several red carpet appearances with Salma, and even appeared on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2021, where she spoke from the audience, giving an insight into the family's rather unique house in London.

Salma was telling Ellen that their house was haunted. She said: "It's not [haunted] like before. I didn't see these but somebody didn't want to work there anymore because the piano played by itself, and he wouldn't go to the third floor because he saw..."

© Instagram The Frida actress is having the best time away

She added: "Lights go on and off, or the doors and windows open and close. I've seen some of it." Valentina was then asked her to confirm if she'd seen anything spooky happening at their house.

"Oh yeah, I get it the worst. I've seen the actual things, [the ghosts] twice," she confessed.

"But a lot of people in the house have seen it," added Salma, explaining: "My husband thinks it's absolute nonsense, I'm always the negotiator in the middle so I said, 'I'm going to bring somebody, even if it's not true, at least they might psychologically think it's over.'"

© Getty Images Salma with her daughter Valentina

Salma is known for keeping things real, and as well as snippets of her family life, she also regularly opens up about ageing gracefully. She has inspired many by sharing several photos of herself embracing her grey hairs, and refreshingly admitted in the past that she not only doesn't diet, but isn't a fan of the gym either!

She revealed on her juice website Cooler Cleanse: "I don't like to diet and I'm not good at it." But she’s proud of her curves and accepts the fact her weight does fluctuate.

"I’m not a skinny girl," she told Canada’s More magazine. "I push it. I’m at the limit of chubbiness at all times, but I’m happy at all times."

© Getty Images Salma pictured with her husband, François-Henri Pinault

On going to the gym, she admitted to People magazine: "Some people have the discipline to exercise in the morning, and I didn't develop that.

"I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long. So even when you brush your teeth, you're working the muscles. It's restorative yoga."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.