President Biden walks hand-in-hand with four-year-old grandson as he leaves White House

A family affair. President Joe Biden was seen walking hand in hand with his grandson Beau, four, as he left the White House on Friday January 17.

The President was joined by his wife Dr Jill Biden and son Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa as they boarded Marine One for the trip to Joint Base Andrews.

There, the President thanked the military personnel for their service during the last four years.

Dr Jill, known for her love of bold colors, wore a gorgeous bright pink blazer and matching skirt for the event, and paired it with a black overcoat in a nod to the January weather. Beau rocked an adorable suit and loafers, and the pictures revealed he was growing his blonde hair long.

© MEGA President Biden, the First Lady, and grandson Beau Biden depart the White House for a trip to Joint Base Andrews

Beau is the only son of Hunter and wife Melissa; Hunter is also dad to three daughters with ex-wife Kathleen Buhle: Naomi 31, Finnegan, 23, and Maisy, 22. He also fathered a daughter, Navy, in 2018 with an Arkansas woman named Lunden Roberts.

Beau is named after Hunter's late brother Beau Biden who died at the age of 46 in 2015.

He was the Attorney General for Delaware after years of active military service which saw him serve in Iraq. His funeral was attended by then President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, their daughters Malia and Sasha, former President Bill Clinton and his wife former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

© MEGA Marine One departs the White House on January 17, 2025 with Biden, the First Lady, and grandson Beau

On Monday January 20, President Biden will leave the office after four years; Donald Trump won the November 2024 election against Kamala Harris, and will return to the White House after first serving between 2017 and 2021.

During Biden's last days in the White House he enacted a series of policy positions and warned of a developing “oligarchy” in America.

"It will take time to feel the full impact of all we've done together, but the seeds are planted," he said in a farewell address. Watch the address below:

Joe Biden warns of dangers of oligarchy in America

Biden approved additional student loan relief, and declared that the Equal Rights Amendment should be formally added to the U.S. Constitution.

He also commuted sentences for nearly 2,500 nonviolent drug offenders, and announced executive orders on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

During Trump's transition he has made several surprising appointments including asking Elon Musk to head up the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and asking Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight to serve as special envoys to the White House, acting as ambassadors for Hollywood.

© Alamy Stock Photo Elon Musk, Founder, CEO, and Chief Engineer of SpaceX joins former President Donald Trump at the Bulter Farm Show grounds for a rally on Saturday October 5, 2024

Trump revealed their new positions, which have been created for this administration, on his own social media website Truth Social, sharing that he hoped they would help to bring the "great but very troubled" Hollywood back "stronger than ever".

"It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California," Trump wrote.

"They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!"