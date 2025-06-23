Jasmine Harman, 49, sparks reaction after displaying 'toned' figure in skintight bodysuit

Jasmine Harman has never shied away from talking about her weight loss journey or her body image.

In her latest candid confession, the A Place in the Sun star discussed her reaction to being complimented about her "toned" figure. Posing in the sunshine in the garden, Jasmine wore a fitted blue unitard with colourful patterned panels along her waist, with the sporty shorts displaying her tanned legs.

While she appeared to be happy and laughing in the picture, Jasmine explained in the caption that she had a series of negative thoughts about her appearance.

"Somebody gave me a compliment this morning. 'Jasmine, your legs are looking so toned!' My response: 'NOO don’t look at my legs!! I haven’t shaved and I’ve got bruises from playing with the dog and the varicose veins and the cellulite… and I haven’t tanned,'" she wrote.

"Why do we find it so difficult to accept a compliment? A simple, 'Thank you' and a smile would be fine.

© Instagram Jasmine Harman discussed her body image as she posed in a blue unitard

"I’m trying to remember to be body positive and not put myself down, but we’re so conditioned from such a young age to reject compliments! Why? Is it because they contradict our own negative self-views or could it be if we are confident enough to say thanks, could that be misunderstood as arrogance?

"Really interested to hear your thoughts on this! What’s your go-to response when someone compliments your appearance? How does it make you feel?" she asked her followers.

Many leapt to her defence in the comments section, writing: "You look fab, own it!" and: "You look lovely, Jasmine."

Meanwhile, others reassured her she was not alone in struggling to accept compliments. "The first thing I want to do is disagree, but I'm slowly becoming mindful about it and trying to accept it and give one back!" a third penned.

Jasmine's lifestyle shift

The TV star is often on the beach for her job

With her job involving a lot of filming on the beach, Jasmine admitted she was motivated to overhaul her lifestyle in order to feel more confident. Back in 2022, the TV star said she had been embarking on a health kick with healthy eating, exercise and self-care.

As well as taking part in Zumba, which she said she does for both her physical and mental health, Britain's Biggest Hoarders star Jasmine said she had begun taking JS Health Detox and Debloat vitamins to help prevent bloating.

© Instagram The A Place in the Sun star showed off her weight loss in 2019

Years earlier, in 2019, Jasmine shocked fans when she revealed she had lost a huge 20lbs in just five months.

Sharing a swimsuit before and after photo, the mother-of-two wrote: "Can you spot the difference? One was in August, and one is now! I've lost over 20lbs since I began exercising again 5 months ago, along with eating more whole #vegan foods and less junk, smaller portions, less alcohol, fewer snacks like crisps and biscuits, and definitely a lot less bread."

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Jasmine Harman went vegan in 2013

Jasmine has been a vegetarian since the age of six, but she turned vegan following the birth of her daughter Joy in 2013. She even chooses to eliminate all animal products from her home as well as her diet.

Now, with her focus on health, Jasmine has been confidently posting videos of her workouts and photoshoots in swimsuits from the pool and the beach.