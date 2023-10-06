A Place In The Sun star Jasmine Harman reveals thoughts on surgery at 47

Jasmine Harman always looks sensational on A Place In The Sun, wearing a variety of gorgeous summer dresses each episode.

With her positive demeanour and open smile, the 47-year-old exudes youthfulness, and she revealed her thoughts on surgery in her latest fresh-faced selfie.

"With all the filters on social media, all the Botox and fillers and the obsession with youth, I think we need to recognise the fact that ageing is natural and having a real face that tells your story is something to be celebrated," Jasmine wrote as she beamed for the camera.

"A smile is the most beautiful thing you can put on your face, although admittedly, nice light and great makeup helps! LOL!" she joked.

Jasmine expressed her opinion on surgery and aesthetics procedures, commenting: "I’ve never been tempted by cosmetic or surgical procedures, but I do like wearing makeup… is there a difference?"

The presenter's fans were quick to weigh in with their thoughts, commenting: "If we are lucky enough to grow older we should feel blessed with every wrinkle and laughter line that pops up!!" one fan wrote, while another added: "You look incredibly beautiful!! I don’t mind if people have surgery, it’s their choice but you look great without it and no filter!"

A third praised Jasmine's natural looks, writing: "All I know is you don't need to consider any of those things. You look great, a sunshine to all us fans." A fourth agreed: "I think you are a beautiful lady, and think that also comes from within you."

Jasmine certainly looks after herself to maintain her glowing good looks. She follows a vegan diet and regularly exercises, sharing that she's a big fan of Zumba, and has a similarly positive attitude to her body image as she does to her facial looks.

Flying the flag for body positivity, Jasmine posted several swimsuit photos over the summer, celebrating her body exactly as it is.

"A few years ago, filming in my swimming costume isn't something I'd be willing to do, but I think as you get older you give up caring and it's more about having fun and being yourself rather than worrying about how you look and whether you've got spare tyres" Jasmine said as she strolled along the beach in her swimsuit.

Her fans loved her message, flooding the post with love. "Absolutely ace, Jasmine a real ray of sunshine," one fan commented, while another praised: "So proud and pleased to see you keeping on uplifting others by being your lovely, compassionate, fun and beautiful self."

We're thrilled Jasmine feels so happy and confident!

