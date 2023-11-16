Bobby Flay left flustered on live TV as stunning girlfriend makes surprise appearance – who is she?

Bobby Flay has been used to being on the screen for decades as one of Food Network's most beloved, longtime star chefs.

However, despite his veteran TV star status, that's not to say he's not totally taken aback in surprise on live television every now and then, and such was the case during his latest appearance!

The celebrity chef was on the Today Show Thursday morning as the program celebrated all things Thanksgiving. The expert cook was answering fan questions about Thanksgiving recipes, when the Today hosts surprised him with a final, but very special, question from none other than his girlfriend, Christina Pérez.

Bobby was sitting down with 3rd Hour hosts Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, and Craig Melvin, when Sheinelle teased they had one last question from a "special" viewer.

Bobby's girlfriend Christina subsequently popped up on the screen, with their adorable Pomeranian pup Allspice no less, and the Iron Chef star was immediately left with his jaw dropped.

As he was left flustered and smiling at his girl, Christina then said: "Because you know I always ask everybody the same question on Thanksgiving, and I'm definitely gonna make everyone around the table answer it this year, I thought I'd ask you this now: what are you most grateful for this year?"

Not hiding his surprise, Bobby then joked: "What was the question?" before answering: "I'm obviously grateful for my girlfriend because there she is… so sweet."

Who is Bobby Flay's girlfriend?

Bobby's girlfriend Christina is originally from the Great Lakes region of the Midwest, and per her website, she splits her time between Los Angeles and New York.

In her website she states she studied fashion illustration and design at the Fashion Institute of Technology and liberal arts at the New School for General Studies in NYC.

How old is Bobby Flay's girlfriend Christina Pérez?

Though during her surprise Today Show cameo, Christina's glowing and youthful appearance would have anyone thinking she's half her beau's age, she is 41. Bobby in turn is 58, meaning the two have a 17-year age gap.

What does Bobby Flay's girlfriend Christina Pérez do?

Since studying both fashion and liberal arts, Christina went on to become a writer, editor, and TV host for outlets such as Vogue, Condé Nast Traveler, GQ, Architectural Digest, Domino, Departures, InStyle, Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Gossamer, House Beautiful, Self, and others, per her website.

"Most recently she was the Senior Director of Content and Creative at the cannabis brand Miss Grass," she further shares in her bio, and that she is currently focused on her Substack newsletter called A Friend Indeed, "which examines what it truly means to live well."

How did Bobby Flay meet his girlfriend?

Bobby and Christina met around 2020 through mutual friends, first making their relationship public a year into dating in November 2021 at the Breeders' Cup World Championship in California.

Shortly after, he told People: "We were at an art gallery opening, and I walked over to two friends, and I was like, 'What are you guys talking about?' They were like, 'We're talking about you! It's so nice to see you so happy.'"

He also told the outlet: "She's so lovely. I'm really happy to have met her," adding: "My life is so crazy hectic, and she's always the light at the end of the day for me."

Who has Bobby Flay been married to before?

Bobby has been married three times. He was first married to fellow chef Debra Ponzek from 1991 to 1993, having met in June of 1990 and deciding to tie the knot just weeks later.

He was later married to Kate Connelly in 1995, and welcomed daughter Sophie in 1996, though they split in 1998.

His third and arguably most famous wife was Law & Order: SVU star Stephanie March, who he married in 2005 after four years of dating. They were together for ten years, though ultimately split in March of 2015, and cheating accusations quickly ensued.

