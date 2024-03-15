Holly Willoughby's bizarre hair secrets: Egg yolk, olive oil and more

Between conditioning masks, moisture-intensive oils and heat protection sprays, many of us will do just about whatever it takes to achieve the glossy hair of stars such as Holly Willoughby.

But it turns out that the secret to the Dancing on Ice star's thick locks and intense shine may be closer to home, according to her hairstylist Ciler Peksah. The hair guru shared some of her go-to DIY remedies on Holly's lifestyle website Wylde Moon, including egg yolks, yoghurt and more unexpected products you can pluck out of your cupboard and fridge.

© Getty Ciler Peksah has been working with Holly on her hair for years

Take a look at how you can save money on beauty products and still achieve revived, moisturised hair like Holly's…

Ciler started by emphasising the importance of a weekly hair mask. And her latest suggestion for shiny hair? Egg yolk.

"I'm always a bit sceptical about DIY treatments, but I have to say I was pleasantly surprised at how moisturising this treatment was. Egg yolk is loaded with vitamins A and E to boost hair growth and shine," she wrote.

Instructions included mixing the yolk with water and leaving the mixture on your scalp and hair for 30 minutes before rinsing with cold water.

© FotoDuets Ciler discussed DIY hair masks using eggs and yoghurt

For those not keen on mixing their breakfast omelette preparation and their hair care routine, she also suggested turning to honey and olive oil for an added moisture boost. "This vitamin A [and] E enriched olive oil mask is deeply conditioning, helping to repair hair and skin and reduce hair fall. Honey has antimicrobial properties which make it an excellent cleanser, but it also locks in moisture," the blog read.

Apply a mixture of two parts honey with one part olive oil to the ends of damp hair, cover with a towel and leave for 30 minutes, according to instructions.

Finally, Ciler turned her attention to the root of the problem (no pun intended) – the scalp. For an easy, at-home cleanse, smother your scalp with two parts natural yoghurt with one part lemon and leave the mixture to work for 30 minutes before rinsing with a gentle shampoo.

© torwai How to revive your hair at home, without expensive products

For sceptics, Ciler reassured she has seen results first-hand. "When I tried this homemade mask on my daughter’s scalp, it made a huge difference from the first time I used it. Until someone told me, I had no idea that lemon works wonders to combat dandruff.

"The astringent properties of this citrus fruit also help to cleanse your scalp by unclogging hair follicles which in turn boosts hair growth. The yoghurt ingredient contains moisturising, shine-inducing proteins and Calcium for stimulating hair growth," she wrote.

Holly's hair routine has changed dramatically over the years, from her quick on-the-go styling for a night out to carefully thought-out styles alongside Ciler.

Back in 2012, she told Glamour that the Princess of Wales was her hair icon and revealed how she achieved her own bouncy curls at home.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's DIY hair and makeup for work

"If I’ve got time, I like to blow-dry my hair using those round bristle brushes," she said, before adding her quick solution for when she's time-poor. "I’ll just blow-dry the front bits again to freshen it up and put in some dry shampoo to give it a bit of body."

By comparison, Ciler explained that she spends time brainstorming looks with Holly for red carpet events and shoots, before turning to curling irons and texture sprays.

© David Fisher/ITV/Shutterstock The hairdresser revealed how she 'brainstorms' hairstyles with the Dancing on Ice star

“It’s a real team effort," she explained to Wylde Moon. "We all come together (Holly included) and brainstorm, using the outfit as our starting point. When it then comes to getting Holly ready on the day, I start with wet hair; applying heat protection/leave-in conditioner; followed by a volume spray all over to help build the thickness and movement.

"Depending on the look, I may blow-dry or bone-dry, before using the curling irons. Then the final step is to add texture spray or powder for texture and hold," she added.

