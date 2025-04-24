Patsy Palmer, 52, 'loves' this cellulite oil - and as an avid user myself, I can confirm it's worth the hype

Whether you loved or hated her on Celebrity Big Brother, there's no denying that Patsy Palmer looks ridiculously incredible. The EastEnders actress lit up the CBB house with her gorgeous red hair and flawless skin and I just had to find out what Patsy's secret is.

And I love when I find that a celebrity is a fan of something I am too, and one of Patsy's most used products is my current fave - a firming skin cellulite oil that I've been slathering on ahead of summer.

Patsy Palmer leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house

Let's backtrack. I unearthed a Reel that Patsy, 52, made last year outlining her simple but super effective beauty routine. It was refreshing to see that Patsy is as hot on her body products as her skin and hair, with one of the four products she highlighted being a cellulite oil.

"I thought I'd share with you my go to, what I take with me when I go away. I try to keep it really simple, I don't use tons and tons of products", the EastEnders star said in a voiceover. And along with ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, Nousha Salimi Reset Face Oil and the Manetra Hair Mask, from her own brand Good & Proper Hair - "leaves my hair like silk", she added, it was the Legology Anti-Cellulite Oil that caught my eye.

"It smells absolutely amazing. I like to use their exfoliating salt scrub as well in the bath after a long trip, and I just love this leg oil," she told her Instagram fans.

Considering Patsy's lived in Malibu with her family since 2014, it's no wonder that she's as conscientious about keeping her body as firm and flawless as her face.

The oil is designed to reduce the appearance of cellulite, firm the skin and hydrate too. The ingredients list includes lemon, juniper berry, eucalyptus and siberian fir.

The website explains the best practice for applying the oil. First, apply to areas of cellulite with a medium to firm pressure, using thumbs and forefingers to massage it into the skin in circular movements "until skin looks pink." To help further, follow up by using a dry body brush over the top or Legology's Circu-Lite cups over the areas of application.

© Instagram Patsy Palmer has lived in Malibu for over 10 years

Legology Anti-Cellulite Oil - our thoughts

I've been lucky enough to try this oil and I have thoughts. Firstly, it smells incredible. I'm not just talking pleasantly scented, it is honestly so delicious - you feel as if you've been transported to a spa. The oil itself is super easy to use, and what I love is that it's non-greasy. Plenty of competitors leave a film or slightly greasy feel to the skin, but this doesn't for me. It absorbs really nicely, too.

All that aside, I do think it's made a difference to the firmness of the skin around my thighs, where I've been applying it twice a day for about a week. The skin feels a little less slack, and while my cellulite is still front and centre, it does look a little less obvious. I'm excited to keep using it to see further results, and Patsy's post has reminded me to incorporate the use of a body brush after application.

Reading the reviews from shoppers, it is quite the miracle product with users saying they "love how this makes my legs feel - more firm and cellulite smoother" and that "by month three my cellulite has almost disappeared." Many comment that they use it with a dry body brush or the Legology Circu-Lite cups to really amp up the product's efficiency.