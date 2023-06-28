Queen Letizia majorly channels Meghan Markle with chic halter-neck outfit

The Spanish royal and Meghan Markle have rocked similar looks

Queen Letizia of Spain has made another stylish outing this week, meeting with members of the Spanish women's football team wearing an ultra-chic neutral look.

The royal's outfit consisted of a knit halter-neck top from Massimo Dutti teamed with Carolina Herrera white trousers and a pair of classic white espadrilles – as well as a pair of beautiful diamond mismatched earrings.

Letizia tucked her long brown hair behind her ears and wore a soft and glowing makeup look, as usual.

© Getty Images Queen Letizia stepped out in a neutral outfit

In fact, her simple and chic outfit is actually not unlike the styles the Duchess of Sussex likes to wear – Meghan has also worn a very similar knitted vest by Anine Bing in the past, worn with neutral wide-leg trousers.

Of course, the flattering wrap-neck silhouette is also the one that Meghan chose for her evening wedding gown, made by Stella McCartney, showing off her ultra-toned shoulders.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex has also worn a similar look in the past

The royal also loves to wear espadrilles like Letizia – also favoured by the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh and many more royal ladies.

DON'T MISS: Princess Beatrice's chic denim mini skirt made a splash at Glastonbury

Queen Letizia has worn a number of gorgeous looks during recent appearances, particularly in a silk midi dress that flattered her shoulders once again.

© Getty Images Meghan's stunning halter-neck wedding dress was made by Stella McCartney

The monarch arrived at the Circulo de las Bellas Artes cultural centre wearing the show-stopping black number with sparkling hoop earrings and strappy sling-back heels.

Earlier in June, Letizia also stunned in chic tailoring by wearing a smart white trouser suit to meet members of the board of trustees of the Princesa De Asturias Foundation at the Royal Palace alongside her husband King Felipe.

© Getty Queen Letizia looked incredible in her black satin dress from & Other Stories

For many fashion fans, the Spanish queen is one of the most inspiring royal dressers, with plenty regularly gushing over her outfits.

READ NEXT: Royal women wearing daring backless dresses! Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and more

"Letizia is totally rocking the 'I look like a model and roll out of bed looking this great', along with her fabulous toned arms, the half tuck turtleneck sweater and head to toe monochrome!!!! She's perfection," one fan wrote of her latest look.

© Getty Images Letizia rocked a white trouser suit during a recent appearance

Another added: "The OG royal fashionista. Who loves experimenting, and showed us age doesn't matter when it comes to fashion experimenting."

Letizia had another bold fashion moment at King Charles' coronation back in May, when she arrived at a Buckingham Palace reception wearing a gorgeous green Victoria Beckham dress, which was previously worn by Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

© Getty Letizia stunned in a design by Victoria Beckham at the pre-coronation reception

The Queen of Spain looked stunning in the flattering midi in a striking lime green colour, arriving for the royal family's pre-coronation reception alongside her husband.

Later, Victoria Beckham herself commented: "It is a great honour to dress the Queen of Spain – always so elegant in one of my dresses!!! She is spectacular!!! Kisses."