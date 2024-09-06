Gordon Ramsay shows off incredible transformation follow horror bike crash

Gordon Ramsay unveiled his incredible transformation following his horror bike crash, which could have been fatal if not for him wearing his helmet.

In a series of photos for Men’s Health UK, where he features as the October cover star, the TV chef revealed his toned, bruise-free torso—a positive contrast to the deep purple bruises that covered his body previously. The snaps showed Gordon’s impressive biceps as he performed press-ups before slipping into his Lycra to pose alongside his bike.

© David Venni / Men’s Health UK The brusing on Gordon's torso has improved significantly

During his interview with the publication, he opened up about recovering from the crash: "I couldn’t even put my [expletive] socks and pants on. Justin [Mandel, his assistant] used to dress me in the morning. I felt like a [expletive] 95-year-old man. Asking a 30-year-old kid to put my [expletive] underpants on was embarrassing."

Initally, following the crash, Gordon told follwers: "With #FathersDay tomorrow, I have a very important message for all the dads out there…"WEAR A HELMET! This week, I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut.

© Instagram Gordon suffered a horrific bike accident in June

"I’m doing OK and didn’t break any bones or suffer any major injuries, but I am a bit bruised up, looking like a purple potato.

"I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life. Have a great Father’s Day and be safe. Gx."

© David Venni / Men’s Health UK Gordon proudly poses beside his bike

Despite the incident, fitness is more important than ever to Gordon, who explained to Men’s Health: "I think about the pace I work at and the responsibilities I take on, then I think about the drive that I have; fitness is the foundation. You’re on your own, up a mountain, on a bike, trail, run, swim. I find training relaxing because it just gets me out of that fast lane."

The incredible transformation comes just after Gordon’s youngest daughter, Tilly, revealed he had taken her uniform shopping as she is set to follow in his footsteps and start culinary school.

She revealed earlier this week: "So I went on a different kind of uniform shopping yesterday… @gordongram took me to buy my first-ever chef whites as I am off to culinary school this September!! I am so excited for this next chapter, and Dad and I had the most exciting day getting all my uniform and equipment."

She added: "PS, I think this look is kind of a vibe."