Rapper Lil Jon, 54, spotted at Muscle Beach fitness competition revealing incredible body transformation as he takes home prize

Rapper Lil Jon showed off his bulky muscles during the Labor Day Muscle Beach Championship in Venice, California. The "Turn Down for What" rapper turned up to compete in his first body-building contest at 54, in the Men’s Physique Master’s Over 45 category where he took home third place, and also performed. Lil Jon shared his purpose for competing in the contest with ABC: "I been [doing] a lot physically just in the gym, dedication, eating, focus…I'm winning just by being here and changing my lifestyle mentally and physically."

He continued: "One of the things I hope is that I can be an inspiration to so many people that say, 'I don't have time. I can't do it.' If I can do it, then you can do it too." The outlet posted Lil Jon's interview online and fans cheered him on in the comments.

One person wrote: "He looks and sounds good!!! Good for him!" A second follower added: "He aged backwards!!!" A third person commented: "This is honestly inspiring." Lil Jon recalled that a traumatizing personal moment inspired him to make a dramatic change in his life.

He vulnerably shared with Black Doctor: "One of my boys had a triple bypass surgery in his 40s. That really woke me up. It made me think about how all the partying, eating, and drinking I was doing in my younger years could catch up to me." Lil Jon admitted that he didn't know where to start on his wellness journey, therefore he got professional help to turn his life around.

The "Get Low" hitmaker explained: "I didn't grow up with a lot of conversations about health. But once you know better, you have to do better. I hired a trainer, started juicing and learned how to take care of my body in ways I'd never thought about before." The rapper also began going to infrared saunas, chiropractic care, taking ginger shots, and he began regularly meditating.

He emphasized that his overall wellness journey also heavily focused on mental health. He added: "It's not just about working out or eating better. It's about taking care of yourself as a whole. Mental health is a big part of that." Lil Jon believes that he's helping showcase through his own life that it's possible to become a new, healthier version of yourself over time, regardless of how distant the opposite lifestyle may seem.

The former Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz frontman added: "We're influenced by what we see and hear. If someone like me, who's been in the clubs, living that wild lifestyle can show people that it's never too late to get healthy, then maybe I can inspire someone else to make a change. It's not about being perfect. It's about doing better for yourself and the people who love you."

His drastic 180-degree transformation that he dedicated himself to was also evident in his music which came out last year. The rapper released meditation albums called Total Meditation and Manifest Ab: Affirmations of Growth. Lil Jon also started his own brand called Soul Chakra, which provides live sound bath and mediation services. The good ol' saying rings true: Health is wealth.