There’s a weight loss app designed for menopausal women & fans say it’s 'a miracle'

Like so many middle-aged women, I found that when perimenopause hits, you have to adapt so many aspects of your lifestyle to help manage the symptoms, whether it’s belly weight gain, hot flashes, mood changes or fatigue.

One way to take control of your body (and your life) during this massive hormonal shakeup is through nutrition - and Reverse Health has come up with a program, named the Best Women’s fitness app according to Forbes Health, that’s designed to help us address a whole array of the challenges of menopause.

I've scoured the reviews, which you can see here for yourself, and fans who've tried it say it's a 'miracle'.

For as little as $12 a month the Reverse Health app will give you an inclusive, holistic approach and guidance to take you through the program. And the best part is that you can get started by taking a simple one-minute quiz to assess your personal needs and requirements.

Take a brief test and decide which version of the program is right for you

TAKE THE 1-MINUTE QUIZ

This custom-designed ketogenic program takes a health-centered approach to weight loss and building a healthier routine. There’s a focus on female physiology, taking into account your body’s changes during this complicated chapter of your life.

You may be most interested in weight loss but the app also focuses on improving heart health and blood sugar levels, and highlighting the effects that self-care and behavioral changes, including a healthy diet, have on reducing the most annoying (and sometimes unbearable) symptoms of perimenopause and menopause, from hot flashes to insomnia.

For me, many of my prior health routines - like cardio workouts - stopped being effective once I landed in perimenopause and I know I'm not alone. As one reviewer explained: “I started at the end of September and have lost almost 15 pounds. This is a miracle since before I started I worked out and ate healthy and was gaining weight and couldn't lose it. I now work out less and follow the meal plan about 85% of the time. It works if you are consistent. You can do it."

© JLco - Ana Suanes One reviewer said of the menopause program app: 'I have lost almost 15 pounds. This is a miracle since before I started I worked out and ate healthy and was gaining weight and couldn't lose it. I now work out less and follow the meal plan about 85% of the time. It works if you are consistent. You can do it'

As another verified reviewer revealed: “I hit menopause in 2020 - and my previous nutrition approach stopped working for me. After a few false starts, I started this program a few weeks ago and I must say that I really like it! The recipes are fantastic, the meal plans are satisfying, the app is great, and l've dropped 5 lbs to boot in just a couple weeks.”

“Day 30 of the program, and today l've hit some really important benchmarks… I have tried many others, and they didn't work,” said another customer. “It's really liberating not to count calories, and just to focus on putting healthy food on my plate.”

If you're wondering what's you'll get with the app, you'll find such support and guidance including:

Research-based, non-restrictive personalized meal plans based on requirements for menopausal women - the recipes are designed to be healthy and balanced, help regulate insulin, modulate estrogen, and manage cortisol levels

Coaching video course

Custom supplement recommendations

Progress tracker

Members community of menopausal women with shared goal of a healthier body

Optional exercise program to help strengthen your muscles and bones

24/7 Customer Service Support

Optional monthly FAQ calls to have your questions answered by experts and the program's creators

Of course everyone's results will vary, but it’s never too early - or too late - to get started on a healthier path, and menopause relief may be just an app away.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.